Two of the semi-finalists to become the next superintendent of Billings Public Schools may not be from Montana, but they both see its largest school district bursting with potential going forward.

Houston Independent School District area superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia and former Woodland Park Schools superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal both made their cases via web calls to be the one to succeed School District 2 superintendent Greg Upham following the conclusion of this schoolyear.

Trustees asked both candidates the same set of questions which primarily focused on general leadership qualities, implementation of strategic plans and examples of how they improved their respective districts.

Two other semi-finalists – Billings Public Schools K-12 executive director Brenda Koch and Lewistown Public Schools superintendent Thom Peck – are scheduled for interviews Thursday where the board will then select finalists for a follow-up interview next week.

When asked by the candidates what trustees ultimately desired in the years ahead, they expressed a desire to become the highest performing district in Montana, improving both teacher compensation and retention, addressing new safety concerns and increasing communication throughout the public.

“I’m also attracted to the notion that we would regain our lighthouse image as a place where teachers want to work,” board chair Scott McCulloch said. “Billings, for a long time, had no trouble getting people into the classrooms but that’s not happening anymore.”

Garcia

As an area superintendent to Texas’ largest public school district over the past three years, Garcia pointed to his experience in helping oversee 53 schools with 24,000 students. Over the past decade, he has also served as a principal, assistant principal and teacher in various schools throughout the district.

He specifically cited his work in improving the district’s lowest performing schools with high poverty rates to some of its highest performing in the district. He added that 30 of the school he oversaw received state and national recognition by setting a vision and set of expectations for the district to share and build a positive culture around.

Putting a greater focus on education programs like bilingual education, special education and early childhood, he told the board that investments should focus on meeting the social and emotional needs over technological innovations to increase student growth and achievement.

“Schools don’t change, people change. Districts don’t change unless people in the district change,” he said.

When asked how to implement a strategic plan, he added that this culture shift would involve more empathetic listening from students, teachers, staff and parents to focus priorities and efforts towards improvements without over-promising.

Neal

Neal most recently served as the superintendent of the Woodland Park School District in Colorado for two years and continued to work as an interim consultant with the district following his resignation in 2022. He has also held superintendent positions with the American Creativity Academy school system in Kuwait and Sweetwater County School District in Rock Springs, WY and briefly worked as the director of strategy and innovation for Denver Public Schools from 2011 through 2013.

Citing his work with Woodland Park, Neal highlighted the development of effective communication with parents, staff and faculty throughout the COVID-19 pandemic using news media and social media innovations and regularly scheduled meetings with different groups and audiences.

Regarding improved school performance, he pointed to the implementation of data-driven focus groups for strategic planning, online technology for classroom innovations and professional development coaches becoming available to all teachers.

He added that his prior experiences as a superintendent provided him experience with tough budgetary decisions that included closing schools and shifting resources. With looming questions that include teacher salaries, facility maintenance and possible bonds and mill levies, he admitted there would likely be multiple evaluations in the upcoming years.

Despite this, he said there are also positive trends he noticed like consistent student enrollment and an increased reserve fund going into the next fiscal year working in the district’s favor.

“From an outsider’s perspective and not being able to see all of the strategies in place, we have some work to do,” he said. “But…I think we have some opportunity for some stable years ahead of us.”