Support MSU Billings projects & programs on ‘Jacket Giving Day'

Montana State University Billings’ fourth annual ‘Jacket Giving Day takes place Thursday, March 24. This one-day crowdfunding event benefits projects and programs that mean the most to MSUB. From needs in all five colleges to program expansion, equipment upgrades, and scholarships to help students get a head start, there is something for everyone to support on ‘Jacket Giving Day.

Project highlights include the City College Nursing Program Full Body “Anne” nursing mannequin simulator, MSUB’s Native American Achievement Center 2022 Powwow support, MSUB’s outdoor learning space in memory of Norm Schoenthal, bringing more community-based art to campus, and growing scholarship funds to increase students’ success. See a complete list of projects and programs. Not sure what project to give to? Give to the Chancellor’s Priorities, which include student scholarships.

MSU Billings has a goal of engaging 750 people on ‘Jacket Giving Day and all donation amounts—small or large—will impact students’ lives. The minimum gift is $5, the cost of a latte, which can add up to tremendous support for students. Individuals can also set up a recurring gift, either monthly or yearly. Additionally, each project has an opportunity to earn bonus dollars by attracting the most donors to their cause. The three projects with the most donors can win an additional $1,000, $1,500, and $2,500. “It’s important to support MSUB and pay it forward,” said MSUB Foundation President and CEO Krista Montague. “We need to help support students, just like someone supported us during our time.”

Individuals can follow the “Buzz” on MSUB Foundation’s Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram accounts to learn more about the projects and programs and make a gift that will have a lasting impact for students at MSUB.

For more information, contact Nick Schmidt at nick.schmidt@msubfoundation.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0