Supreme Court ruling unlikely to impact Montana energy

A Supreme Court decision limiting EPA powers to steer energy companies away from coal-fired power plants is unlikely to change the trajectory of Montana energy.

The Court’s conservative majority Thursday rejected the EPA’s dormant policy of using carbon emission caps to steer energy companies into cleaner generation, meaning either natural-gas burning power plants or renewable energy. The policy was part of former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which proposed state-level carbon emissions reductions, which in Montana were nearly impossible to meet without at least reducing power from coal-fired power plants, namely Colstrip.

As the Justices noted in their ruling, the Clean Power Power Plan was never put into practice. Attorney generals from multiple states, including former Montana AG Tim Fox, secured a Supreme Court injunction against CPP in 2016 before it could be used. Later, former President Donald Trump’s administration repealed the Clean Power Plan. But what remained undecided was whether the EPA’s “best system of emissions reduction” was within the powers given to the agency under the Clean Air Act of 1970.

Before CPP, the Environmental Protection Agency had always regulated air pollution in a way that gave power plant owners a chance to comply by cutting emissions from the power plant.

“By contrast and design, there are no particular controls a coal plant operator can install and operate to attain the emissions limits established by the Clean Power Plan,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. EPA’s attempt to lower carbon emissions not at the smokestack, but throughout the overall power system was an overreach.

Roberts also recognized the caps on carbon emissions set by CPP, which were intended to produce a national energy generation mix that was about 27% coal power by 2030, down from 38% in 2014. Without the Clean Power Plan, the coal power’s share of the energy mix had fallen to 21.8% last year with natural gas accounting for 38.3% and renewable energy sources 20.1%. Those numbers, from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, illustrate that natural gas supplanted coal as the primary fuel source for baseload power in the United States.

The court ruling triggered a raft of statements from Montana’s Republican politicians. Attorney General Austin Knudsen identified the ruling as going against “the Biden administration's attempt to weaponize the Clean Air Act.”

More accurately, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said “I’m glad to see the Supreme Court uphold what we’ve known all along — the Obama-era ‘Clean Power Plan’ was a massive overreach. This ruling right-sizes the authority of the EPA to issue sweeping regulations and realigns the EPA with the original intent of the ‘Clean Air Act.’ At a time when Americans are already facing record high gas prices, it ensures that the Biden administration will not be able to weaponize the EPA to shut down American energy and further its radical anti-energy agenda.”

The Supreme Court ruling was driven by EPA policy targeting coal plants, not other types of electricity generation, or gasoline.

President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t attempted to revive the Clean Power Plan. Biden did issue a 311-word response, in which he called the ruling “another devastating decision that aims to take our country backwards.” The president said he would use his lawful authorities to protect public health and address the climate crisis.

The ruling comes at a time when the state is arguing that it doesn’t have the authority to regulate carbon emissions under the Montana Environmental Policy Act. Lawyers for the attorney general, Department of Environmental Quality and NorthWestern Energy made that point in Yellowstone County District Court last week.

“DEQ does not have the legal authority to regulate carbon,” Ben Alke, attorney for NorthWestern Energy, told Judge Michael Moses. At issue is the Department of Environmental Quality’s permitting of NorthWestern’s natural-gas power plant near Laurel. No one disputes that greenhouse gas emissions are a problem, Alke said, but DEQ cannot regulate them.

When DEQ issued the air quality permit for the power plant without addressing carbon dioxide emissions, sulfur dioxide emissions or noise pollution, the Montana Environmental Information Center sued. MEIC argues the department didn’t apply the Montana Environmental Policy Act, which it says would have meant addressing carbon pollution and the other issues.

DEQ argues that addressing the specific impacts of climate change on Montana is impossible without addressing the impacts beyond the state’s borders, which it says it cannot quantify.

Anne Hedges, MEIC co-director and director of policy and legislative affairs, said the Supreme Court ruling isn’t expected to be an issue with litigation concerning the NorthWestern’s natural gas plant and pipeline.

“I don’t think there will be any impact,” from the Supreme Court case, Hedges said. “This case was really about EPA trying to find other ways for coal plant operators to limit emissions. EPA was trying to give flexibility to companies, instead of what they traditionally do, which is saying ‘you must lower pollution from your stacks.'”

If EPA returns to cutting carbon emissions at the smokestack, the power plant owners might not be too pleased, Hedges said.

In the Clean Power Plan era, which ended in 2016, Montana’s elected officials — Republican and Democrat — were concerned the state couldn’t comply with the emissions caps without a partial closure of Colstrip Power Plant. Former Gov. Steve Bullock accused the Obama administration of “moving the goalposts” after a draft proposal of caps indicated Colstrip could be spared. States were supposed to have compliance plans in place by 2018 with carbon pollution reductions at power plants staring in 2022.

As it turned out, Colstrip’s two oldest units were shuttered for economic reasons in 2020, which would have brought the state into compliance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.