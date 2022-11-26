Tester, Daines split on marriage rights

Montana’s U.S. senators are split on advancing a bill granting federal protection to marriage equality.

The vote, which took place during the Senate’s final working days before the Thanksgiving break, would require a state to recognize marriages granted by other states. It would repeal a 1996 federal law defining marriage as something exclusive to a man and woman. That 1996 law also empowered states to deny recognition of same sex marriages granted by other states.

Once considered a settled matter, the security of marriage between same-sex couples was thrown into doubt earlier this year when conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court could re-examine same-sex marriage. Thomas made the remark in his concurrence with the Supreme Court’s June decision to no longer recognize abortion access as right protected by the Constitution.

Not long ago, Montana law banned marriage between same-sex couples, but in 2014 a federal court rejected the state’s law as unconstitutional. A year later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that state bans on same-sex marriage violated the 14th Amendment, the same amendment thought to protect abortion rights before the court’s June ruling this year.

“It’s not the government’s job to decide who Montanans can love and marry, end of story,” Sen. Jon Tester said in a tweet ahead of the vote to end debate and advance the bill for a vote on passage. The Democrat said he would proudly vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. The vote to end debate passed 62-37 with approving Democrats joined by 12 Republicans, including Cynthia Lummis, of Wyoming, and Mitt Romney, of Utah.

Republican U.S. Sen Steve Daines voted against advancing the bill. Debate on the matter took place as Senate Republicans held a press conference to announce new leadership, including the appointment of Daines as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the primary political arm of the caucus overseeing 2024 elections.

Similarly, U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale voted against the bill in the House on Aug. 8, while 47 other Republicans joined Democrats to pass the bill.

When the Respect for Marriage Act was introduced in the House over the summer, Daines said the bill was just a distraction fabricated by Democrats ahead of the 2022 general election.

“I believe marriage is between a man and a woman. I’m opposed to this bill and believe it’s another attempt by Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats to distract the American people from the inflation crisis, energy crisis and the southern border crisis they’ve created,” Daines said July 25.

The Respect for Marriage Act will likely get a final vote after the Thanksgiving break.