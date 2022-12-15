Tester labels crypto get-rich-quick scheme during FTX hearing

Calling cryptocurrency a get-rich-quick scheme with no apparent useful purpose, U.S. Sen Jon Tester said Wednesday that steps were needed to distance taxpayers from facing any financial fallout from meltdowns like the implosion at FTX exchange.

Speaking at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, the Montana Democrat said lawmakers’ approach to cryptocurrencies had given it unwarranted credibility.

The cryptocurrency industry has stirred interest in Montana, particularly in the fossil fuel industry. The industry has struggled mightily. Hardin Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, has operated sporadically in recent years as the power source for an onsite Bitcoin mine. In Butte, Bitcoin miner CryptoWatt quit operating after its largest investor was indicted in connection with a $721 million Ponzi scheme. The Butte operation was resuscitated and rebranded by investor Kevin Washington, son of billionaire Dennis Washington, Montana’s richest man.

A Bonner crypto mine operated by HyperBlock ended in May 2020 with a $3.7 million unpaid power bill.

In Eastern Montana, Colorado-based crypto miner Crusoe has been permitted to tap oil well flare gas to power CONEX boxes full of data servers in the Bakken oil patch.

The Banking Committee’s biggest crypto advocate, Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis argued the FTX implosion, stemming from the funneling of investor assets by CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to a second company, Alameda Research, should be seen as old-fashioned fraud and not an indictment of the technology. Bankman-Fried was charged Tuesday with allegedly defrauding investors. He had been a major donor to 2022 campaigns of Democratic congressional candidates, some of whom pledged to return the money following the FTX scandal.

“I am concerned we're signaling to people that this is a credible and sound investment," Tester said. "But as we have seen lately there are clearly bad actors. Crypto has been peddled everywhere from the internet to the Super Bowl as get-rich-quick schemes, safe places to put your retirement savings. But things look pretty uncertain right now. And that's the best-case scenario.”

Witness Hillary Allen, a banking and securities expert who teaches law at American University, told Tester it was possible that some FTX customers would recover none of their money.

“In the short term, it means that they are not going to be able to access their funds because they're tied up,” Allen said. The professor had testified to the Senate Banking Committee exactly a year ago about crypto market risks. “In the long term, it means that they may not have any funds. So that is, I mean, really devastating. And we have to think about how much of this we're willing to tolerate in the name of innovation.

“This is not a great innovation. I would point out that the Australian Stock Exchange spent years trying to use blockchain technology to restructure and it's just given up entirely because the technology was not fit for purpose,” Allen said. “I think we need to think really hard about the costs of what's going on.”

Allen told Tester that had the Senate granted crypto investors federal protections, similar to those baked into federal banking regulation, taxpayers would be at risk. She likened the value of crypto assets estimated at $3 trillion to $1 trillion to the 2007 subprime mortgage market, valued at $1.3 trillion, which sparked the great recession when it crashed the following year.

Had banks been allowed to work cryptocurrency assets into portfolios, they wouldn’t be able to lend, or process payments, Allen said. The things the U.S. economy relies on for economic growth would be jeopardized. Banks and crypto companies are game to merge, Allen said.

“Do you think there would have been an inherent, an inherent response that would have required Congress to step in and bail out folks, like happened in 2008?” Tester asked.

Absolutely, Allen said.

“It's simply untenable to let the economy tank like that. I mean, that's just the fact of the matter,” Allen said. “And so that's why I think it's so critical that crypto be segregated away from banking. We do not want to make it too big to fail. It's problematic with any asset class, an asset that has no productive capacity, that doesn't serve any capital formation function. That just is crazy.”

Lummis cautioned her colleagues against equating the FTX implosion with the health of the crypto industry. The Wyoming senator’s investments in crypto currency are well publicized, estimated to be as much as $100,000 in a 2021 financial disclosure.

“We are conflating topics today. Digital assets are not on trial. Fraud and organizations are on trial. So, let’s separate digital assets from corrupt organizations,” Lummis said. “FTX, as I’ve been saying for the last few weeks, is good old-fashioned fraud. And what they did is separate from digital assets.

“Now, we’ve all heard that FTX leant its executives hundreds of millions of dollars in comingled customer funds for personal use, and customers who tried to wire money to FTX were instead given Alameda’s routing number. That is fraud. That’s fraud, whether it’s conducted in U.S. dollars, or euros, or digital assets. That is fraud.”

Lummis has collaborated with Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, on a bill to regulate the crypto market. The Responsible Financial Innovation Act, got a plug from the Lummis at this week’s hearing.

U.S. Sen Steve Daines is also a Senate Banking Committee member, but wasn't present for the hearing.