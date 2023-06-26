With a key deadline approaching for veterans exposed to the burn pits, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester huddled with healthcare professionals and advocates to talk about simplifying participation for veterans.

There’s no deadline for applying for benefits under the new program for veterans exposed to toxic materials, but veterans who file by Aug. 9 can receive benefits backdated to August 2022.

“August 9th is a big day. We just got to make sure people have a simple enough website,” Tester said. “I’m telling you that if people know this, they’re going to do it."

Already, some 3,000 veterans in Montana have filed claims related to toxic exposure. Veterans for the first time are receiving health coverage for illnesses stemming for exposure to toxic burn pits and Agent Orange under a new law known as the PACT Act, or Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022.

Accessing the benefits hasn’t been without kinks. Gulf War veteran Ed Saunders said at the Billings meeting that the online registration was too complicated.

“I breathed a lot of bad stuff over there,” Saunders said. “I’ve tried five times to get on the register. Four times the system failed me. The fifth time, I gave up.”

Saunders said he just wanted to register; the Veteran Affairs website wanted him to file a claim. It also required a 16-character password, which was too long for an old veteran, Saunders said. Later, the website required him to enter a secret code sent to his smart phone.

Tester said entering a smartphone code from his home in Big Sandy would have been impossible because there’s no cell service. He pressed VA care professionals at the meeting to produce better ways to reach rural veterans, which the Senator said would be difficult. You can’t call a farmer veteran in Eastern Montana during normal office hours and expect anyone to answer, he said.

“In rural areas, these guys, I mean, I don’t want to set them apart as being different people than everyone else, but 7 O’clock at night may be the only time you catch that person. So, it’s kind of a different situation,” Tester said.

Veterans Affairs health care professionals told Tester that they were committed to reaching veterans in rural areas. Tester challenged them to do more.

It’s estimated that the number of Montana veterans exposed to toxic substances is as high as 60,000, which is two-thirds of the veterans living in the state today. In Montana, veterans are 10.6% of the population, which ranks the state third for veterans per capita. Burn pits have been ubiquitous at military installations for decades, where destroying waste was considered safer than leaving refuse behind for garbage pickers. The Department of Defense estimates there are 3.5 million veterans nationally who have been exposed to burn pits, 3.3 million vets have been tested for signs of toxic exposure.

Behind the 3,000 claims of toxic exposure health problems filed in Montana, are 1,400 veterans who have enrolled for VA health coverage in the past year.

There’s a lot on the line for Tester in making sure the burn pit benefits come through for Montana veterans. The senator is chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs. In 2020, Tester introduced a toxic exposure bill that didn’t advance far enough. Then, in 2021 he partnered with Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, of Kansas, and got the PACT Act passed.

But this year the pressure was on by House Republicans to limit financial support for the PACT Act.