Senators vented frustration Thursday over the lack of disclosure from the Department of Defense about a Chinese spy balloon that sailed across the continental United States uninterrupted for more than a week.

In a hearing chaired by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, of Montana, Defense officials declined to discuss the capabilities of the spy balloon, or what they knew of China’s balloon program, telling lawmakers more would be revealed in a secure briefing to follow outside of the public eye.

One senator, Democrat Brian Shatz, of Hawaii, said reasons for keeping details from the public appeared to be grounded in politics.

“I respect the need to keep some of this classified, but we all understand that some desire to keep things classified has to do with not wanting to disclose to the public things that might be inconvenient politically for the department,” Schatz said.

Several senators on the committee asked why the balloon wasn’t shot down when it first entered U.S. airspace off the Aleutian Island in the Bearing Sea. The balloon entered the U.S. Air Defense Identification Zone and then Alaskan airspace Jan. 28. The Air Force downed the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb 4.

The incident last week was the fourth known balloon from China to enter U.S. airspace on reconnaissance missions in the past several years. Defense officials said they didn't have the same level of understanding about mission of the previous balloons during those flights.

Thursday Defense officials recognized, once Senators stated so publicly, that the balloons offer China the ability to hover over sites for long periods of time, unlike satellites that are moving constantly. China's latest spy balloon was first made public by the Billings Gazette after appearing to hover over the Billings airport at a high altitude.

U.S. officials had said nothing about the flight until being confronted by Lee Montana Newspapers with photographs and video footage of the balloon, combined with proof of a military response, namely that airspace over the airport had been shutdown and that Air Force fighter jets and support aircraft had been deployed to Billings.

“You guys have to help me understand why this baby wasn't taken out long before, because I am telling you that this ain't the last time,” said Tester, a Democrat. “We've seen brief incursions now. We've seen long incursion. What happens next? I'm sure you guys have modeled that out, maybe. I hope if you haven't, you should. But in the end, in the end, either China's a threat or it isn't. And I think it's a huge threat.”

If the balloon had to be shot down over water to avoid human casualty or property damage, then why not over the Bearing Sea, said Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

“Alaska is the first line of defense for America, right? If you're going to have Russia coming at you, if you're going to have China coming at you, we know exactly how they come. They come up and they go over Alaska. Sometimes they go on the top, sometimes they go straight across, but Alaska is it,” Murkowski said.

Weather conditions and extreme depths of the Bearing Sea, down to 18,000 feet and the Alaskan coast were considered too difficult for recovery of downed spy aircraft, said Melissa Dalton, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs.

Lt. Gen Douglas Sims II, director of operations joint staff, at the Pentagon, emphasized that once a shot is fired it can’t be taken back. At the point the balloon was in Alaskan airspace, officials were still determining the balloon’s purpose. The general’s response came as Sen Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, ask whether China would have hesitated.

“I would tell you, one of the things I think that's very different from our country than, and you can look at historical examples, is we think before we shoot,” Sims said. “And in this case, we thought before we shot. And again we'll talk more about it in the other session… that we would appreciate, of the rest of the world, that they would think before they shoot.”

Collins added: “I'm not implying that we want to be anything like the Chinese government in asking this question, but do you think if we had an American surveillance balloon going over sensitive Chinese military sites that the Chinese government would have for a minute hesitated before taking it down?”

Sims responded: “Ma'am, I'll not answer on behalf of the Chinese. But I think as an American, if I was flying in that direction I would hope that they would think before they made a decision.”

The State Department declassified several details Thursday about the People’s Republic of China’s high-altitude balloon surveillance program.

Images of the PRC balloons taken by Air Force high-altitude U-2 reconnaissance planes show the balloons are capable of conducting signals, and intelligence collection operations. The PRC balloon that crossed the United States between Jan 28 and Feb 4 was equipped with multiple antennas likely capable of collecting and locating communications. Solar panels onboard the balloons were large enough to power multiple intelligence collection sensors.

The equipment is inconsistent with technology used on weather balloons, according to the State Department, which said the PRC balloons have now flown over 40 countries and 5 continents. This kind of surveillance is directed by China’s People’s Liberation Army.

The manufacturer of the balloon, identified by the PLA as an approved vendor, has posted advertisements on its website, apparently showing the balloons flying through United States airspace and over other countries, as well.