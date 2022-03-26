Tester supports Supreme Court nominee Brown Jackson

After meeting with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, said he will support her confirmation. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, is expected to meet with Jackson next week.

Tester issued a press release Friday indicating his support for Jackson. The senator said he questioned Jackson about several issues, including her support for the Second Amendment, tribal sovereignty, corporate agriculture consolidation and the influence of anonymous donors in politics.

Jackson is currently a federal appellate judge on the District of Columbia Circuit. President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring this year.

“During our meeting, I pushed Judge Jackson on her views regarding Montanans' Second Amendment rights, antitrust enforcement as it relates to consolidation in the agriculture industry, and whether corporations should be considered people under the law. She demonstrated a deep commitment to the rule of law, defending Montanans’ constitutional rights, and a dedication to deciding cases based on the facts, not on any personal opinion or ideology. Following our meeting and after reviewing the testimony from her hearing, it is clear that Judge Jackson is a deeply qualified jurist who will serve honorably and impartially on the Supreme Court, and I look forward to voting for her confirmation.”

Daines said earlier in the week that that he would be meeting with Jackson the week of March 28.

“I think no matter who nominates a Supreme Court justice, whether it's a Republican or Democrat, the Supreme Court justice must understand the importance of not doing the job of the legislative branch, the Article I branch, or the Article III branch,” Daines told reporters. “So, I want someone who will not legislate from the bench and will uphold the Constitution. We all swear an oath to do that. And I do plan to meet with her next week. So, we're finalizing details now.”

In February, responding to news of Jackson’s nomination, Daines said he was disappointed, calling Jackson a pick to appeal the “far-left” base.

This will be the first time Daines has voted on the confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee by a Democratic President. He voted to confirm all three nominees of Donald Trump.

Tester voted against all three of Trump’s nominees, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The senator met with Gorsuch before the vote. He requested meetings with Kavanaugh and Barrett, but nothing resulted from the requests. Tester previously voted for Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, who were nominated by Barack Obama.

Several Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have indicated they won’t vote to confirm Jackson. McConnell said Jackson wouldn’t disclose her opinion of adding more members to the Supreme Court. Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jackson said the decision was up to Congress, not the court. Jackson has written two opinions as an appellate judge, which McConnell said wasn’t nearly enough.

