The Cuban Missile Crisis: 'How close Montana lives to the firing line'

The Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962 brought the United States and the Soviet Union closer to nuclear war than any other event throughout the Cold War. From Oct. 16 to Nov. 20, the world teetered on the brink of a catastrophic very hot war — until leadership and luck prevailed.

One year later, just weeks before his assassination, President John F. Kennedy, after a stop the previous day in Billings, visited Great Falls on Sept. 26, 1963. His goal was to honor his powerful Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield by visiting the senator’s boyhood home, and to pay tribute to his Crisis “ace in the hole”— the Minuteman ICBMs spread in every direction around the stadium where he spoke. Kennedy delivered these powerful Cold War words to an overflow crowd of 20,000 that day:

"Montana is a long way from Washington, and it is a long way from the Soviet Union, and it is 10,000 miles from Laos. But this particular State because it has, among other reasons, concentrated within its borders some of the most powerful nuclear missile systems in the world, must be conscious of every danger and must be conscious of how close Montana lives to the firing line which divides the Communist world. We are many thousands of miles from the Soviet Union, but this state, in a very real sense, is only 30 minutes away.”

The crisis

Return now to October 1962, and the dangers of the Cuban Missile Crisis as it unfolded through a background of escalating tensions in the Cold War fueled by the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, followed six weeks later by the June 1961 summit in Vienna for Kennedy and Soviet First Secretary Nikita Khrushchev, at which the latter concluded that Kennedy “is very inexperienced, even immature”— a weak leader.

Two months after the summit, the Soviets and East Germans erected the Berlin Wall in direct response to the president’s weakness in Vienna. Yet, Khrushchev misjudged the inexperienced president. Kennedy was a quick study and learned from his performance at Vienna, yet the Soviets did not know that.

The United States was deploying Jupiter medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBM) to Italy and Turkey. In response, in July 1962, Khrushchev secretly agreed to Cuba’s request to place Soviet nuclear missiles on the island. Construction of missile launch facilities started that summer, just before midterm elections.

During the campaign, in mid-October, a U-2 reconnaissance aircraft captured clear photographic evidence of Soviet SS-4 and SS-5 M/IRBM facilities in Cuba. Kennedy was briefed and, with his advisers, determined that they must be removed. The world was at a brink as the president weighed options ranging from military air strikes on down, before ordering a naval quarantine on October 22 to prevent further missiles from reaching Cuba.

In a dramatic primetime televised address to the world that evening, Kennedy announced the discovery of Soviet offensive missiles and aircraft in Cuba:

"It shall be the policy of this nation to regard any nuclear missile launched from Cuba against any nation in the Western Hemisphere as an attack by the Soviet Union on the United States, requiring a full retaliatory response upon the Soviet Union."

The president declared that the U.S. would not permit Soviet offensive weapons to remain in Cuba, demanding that those weapons already there be dismantled and shipped back to the Soviet Union. He described his plan to halt the Soviet offensive buildup in Cuba, the commencement of a strict naval quarantine of all offensive military equipment en route to Cuba:

All ships of any kind bound for Cuba, from whatever nation or port, will, if found to contain cargoes of offensive weapons, be turned back. This quarantine will be extended, if needed, to other types of cargo and carriers.

In the aftermath of Kennedy’s dramatic “red-line” speech, Montana’s military immediately responded with “an unprecedented state of activity,” according to 341st Strategic Missile Wing historian Troy A. Hallsell. Montana Gov. Tim Babcock activated the National Guard, since half the state’s counties did not have civil defense preparations. The Guard established a communication network, warning systems and a radiological program for forecasting and detecting radioactive fallout. Malmstrom’s fighter aircraft were dispersed to Billings Airport.

Alpha flight comes on line

Historian Hallsell described the environment at Malmstrom AFB, with everyone working “at a frenetic pace” to provide Kennedy with the first operational Minuteman missiles, an “ace-in-the-hole”:

Typically, 16-hour days were normal, weekends included. The payoff was the Missile Squadrons and Wing reaching operational readiness well ahead of schedule. The unfolding events even took the (ICBM) construction crews by surprise. Quality Assurance contractor Jack Gannon heard about the crisis while driving to Lewistown from Eddie’s Corner. Upon arrival he told his co-workers they “Better get them wrapped up, we’re going to be using them in about 20 minutes.”

Following Kennedy’s address, SAC Commander Gen . Thomas Power instructed Col. Burton C. Andrus Jr., the 341 SMW commander, to determine if the wing could posture all 10 Minuteman ICBMs in its Alpha flight and find a way to launch them. Engineers designed the weapon system to require launch commands from two different Launch Control Centers — the problem was that 341 SMW only had one constructed ... Col. Andrus had to “kluge the system.” His Airmen did so by introducing “the critical part of a second launch control unit into the circuitry in Alpha’s LCC so that a double crew could turn four keys simultaneously and thus launch the birds.” SAC’s first Minuteman went on alert at 3:07 p.m. on 27 October, 1962. . . Five days later all of Alpha Flight was on alert.

Neared a flashpoint

It is not easy today to fathom the day-to-day tension on both sides as this potentially catastrophic Crisis unfolded. An episode occurred on Oct. 27, just after the U.S. naval quarantine was implemented and the situation was nearing a boiling point. That near fateful day an incident aboard a Soviet submarine stands as likely the closest the world has ever come to nuclear war.

The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Beale acquired a submarine on sonar and dropped practice depth charges on the nuclear-armed Soviet Foxtrot class submarine B-59, operating near the quarantine line around Cuba. B-59 was one of four Foxtrots hastily deployed to Cuban waters and out of radio contact with Moscow for days — knowing that war was near and wondering if it had already begun. The charges were nonlethal warning shots intended to force B-59 to the surface, but the submarine’s captain, Valentin Savitsky, mistook them for live explosives. Adding more fuel to the fire, a second U.S. Navy destroyer began dropping unauthorized hand grenades with blasting sounds like sledgehammers. Convinced that he was engaged in the opening round of war, the B-59 captain angrily ordered his men to arm his submarine’s single nuclear-tipped torpedo and prepare to attack.

The misunderstanding could have resulted in disaster if not for a Soviet naval contingency measure that required all three of the submarine’s senior officers to sign off before a nuclear launch. The Soviet captain ordered it, but Capt. Vasily Arkhipov, not part of B-59’s crew but chief of staff of the submarine brigade — and who, as luck would have it, was on board B-59. Arkhipov refused to give his consent. After calming the captain down, Arkhipov coolly convinced his fellow officers to bring B-59 to the surface and request new orders from Moscow. The submarine eventually returned to Russia without incident, but it was more than 40 years later, after the end of the Cold War, before a full account of Arkhipov’s lifesaving decision finally came to light. As former Secretary of State Dean Acheson wrote, “In foreign affairs brains, preparation, judgment, and power are of utmost importance, but luck is essential.” Arkhipov’s presence on board B-59 was indeed luck.

Leadership prevails — the crisis ends

During the course of several days of tense negotiations, Kennedy and Khrushchev dramatically reached an agreement. Publicly, the Soviet Union would remove its offensive missiles and aircraft from Cuba, in exchange for U.S. declaration not to invade Cuba. Secretly, the United States agreed also to dismantle its Jupiter MRBMs in Turkey.

With the Soviet withdrawal from Cuba, the naval quarantine formally ended on Nov. 20. Through the course of the crisis, Khrushchev learned that Kennedy was a formidable leader, and both men were shocked at how close they had come to a nuclear exchange. A direct Moscow–Washington hotline was established to facilitate rapid communications. The two leaders initiated a dialogue leading to a series of agreements to reduce U.S.-Soviet tensions.

By Dec. 11, the 341st SMW had its second ICBM flight on alert, and by July 1963, all 150 Minutemen at Malmstrom were operational. The Minuteman’s success during and after the Cuban crisis led Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara to authorize a force of 1,000 Minuteman ICBMs.

Note: For more about the Cuban Missile Crisis and Montanans in the Cold War, see historian Ken Robison’s book "Cold War Montana."