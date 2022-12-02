'They're just ignorant': rabbi calls for further education following hateful threat at West High

A Montana rabbi is calling on the Billings community to come together as police investigate a swastika and threat found in a West High School bathroom stall on Wednesday.

A photo taken by a student and posted to social media showed a large drawing of the symbol and the message “December 7th, 2022 Billings West High will be shot up,” written with a black pen.

The Billings Police Department an investigation is ongoing and provided no other details Wednesday night. Billings Public Schools also notified parents Thursday about the incident.

There are currently no plans to enact additional security measures at the school, but Police Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette Thursday that police and West’s School Resource Officer are remaining vigilant as the investigation continues.

Trend of hateful displays

One of the most high-profile incidents came in 2017 where former Whitefish resident and known white nationalist Richard Spencer encouraged harassing specific businesses and people in the resort town online and attempted to organize a neo-Nazi march through the town that ultimately failed.

Anti-Semitic sentiments have seen mainstream exposure in recent months due to high-profile celebrities like rapper Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – and NBA player Kyrie Irving, promoting ideas and theories rooted against Jewish people. Some people may worry that these ideas could be perpetuated through fans of the public figures, but Bozeman-based Rabbi Chaim Bruk argues this becomes an opportunity for everyone to teach rather than judge.

“Don’t turn every ignoramus into an anti-Semite. They’re just ignorant,” he said.

If whoever is behind the threat at West gets caught, Bruk encourages school administrators to properly educate them on the severity of their actions and what they mean in addition to holding them accountable.

Bruk added that even assuming it was done by a student at West is pre-judgmental and that any sort of negative reaction or response may feed into whatever purpose the perpetrator intended and continue to divide people.

“You can’t say, ‘I hate anti-Semites’ because if you hate them, then you’re part of the problem already,” he said. “You’re hating hatred, so the whole world is full of hate.”

‘Opportunities to educate’

This non-combative approach of responding to hate is not new in Montana. The incident at West High this week comes just days ahead of the anniversary of the anti-Semitic incident in 1993 in Billings that prompted the Not In Our Town movement.

After a Jewish family in Billings displaying a menorah in their window was targeted with vandalism by a white-supremacy group, the Billings Gazette published a full-page menorah that readers could post in their windows. Many thousands of people did. The sign of solidarity in Billings inspired a nationwide movement of support thanks to a profile of the incident on PBS in 1995.

Since the formation of Not in Our Town, the Jewish community in Billings and Montana has only grown. Upon moving to Bozeman in 2007, Bruk has started four Chabad Lubavitch centers in Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell and most recently Billings.

In November, the Billings Public Library began hosting a traveling exhibit by the American Library Association and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum entitled, “Americans and the Holocaust” to educate about America’s role in the Jewish persecution during World War II. The exhibit will be available for viewing until Dec. 14.

Despite the number of isolated incidents across Montana over the years, Bruk pointed out how they were mostly anonymous messages and that neither he nor any Jews in Montana that he's aware of have been harassed, abused or accosted. Rather, he’s noticed more instances of people unaware of Jewish cultures and traditions approaching him and asking specific questions about the faith to learn more about it.

“We’ve experienced lots of respect, lots of questions, lots of ignorance in which we’ve had opportunities to educate both in schools and outside of schools,” he said. “And I think that’s my message is that if you really want to take on…whatever-supremacists who think Jews are bad these days, the way to do that is by educating the masses.”

Bruk also said each of the recent incidents was followed by a community response openly denouncing the act and supporting their Jewish neighbors. Support towards Montana’s Jewish populations has also been consistently found in its elected representatives, most recently through senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, Rep. Matt Rosendale, Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke and Gov. Greg Gianforte all voicing support for Montana’s Jewish communities.

In 2015, West High welcomed Eva Kor, a survivor of the Holocaust to speak to the school and share her message of forgiveness over hatred despite all that she had experienced. In light of the most recent event at the same school, Bruk thinks that people across Montana have adhered to her message.

Although he admits anti-Semitism will likely linger on, he doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

“You put a swastika up in a bathroom, we’ll put up three more menorahs,” he said.