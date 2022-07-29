Three killed in car collision near Nashua ID'd

The Valley County Sheriff has identified the three Nashua residents killed in a two-vehicle collision last Saturday at about 10:45 am at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Montana Highway 117 near the town of Nashua.

Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer said nine individuals were involved in the accident with two adults in an eastbound vehicle and one adult and six children were in the vehicle entering the intersection northbound.

All three adults were pronounced dead at the scene and were identified as Lorena Mast, 55, Robert Heikens, 93, and Helen Heikens, 87. All three lived in Nashua.

According to a GoFundMe page raising funds for Mast’s family and funeral expenses, Mast was taking her six nieces and nephews on a family trip before the collision.

All children were taken to Francis Mahon Deaconess in Glasgow, with one arriving in critical condition. Sheriff Boyer said multiple surgeries have been performed on the child and all are currently recovering.

An investigation for the cause of the accident is being conducted by Montana Highway Patrol and is currently ongoing.