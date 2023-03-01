Three coal miners were injured by falling rock late Tuesday at Signal Peak Mine.

The incident, described as a rock wall collapse, occurred underground, prompting an 8:37 p.m., all-services call to Musselshell County, fire, sheriff and disaster and emergency services.

One of the miners, whose leg was trapped under rock, was flown to a Billings hospital. The other two men were less severely injured. One was driven to Billings by ambulance, the other by private vehicle.

“Two of the men were outside the mine upon our arrival and crews were working the free the third man,” said Justin Russell, Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services director. “The report given to us is that the third man’s legs were trapped under the rock. Rescuers had to extricate him and bring him to the surface.

The incident was over by about 11 p.m.

Mine operator Signal Peak Energy deferred all questions to the federal Mine Health and Safety Administration.

Russell said mine crews did exemplary work freeing the miners and getting them to the surface.

This is the first known major incident at the mine since Signal Peak Energy admitted in 2021 to criminal charges of willfully violating health and safety standards at the mine, for which it paid a $1 million fine.

A major turnover in mine management had taken place by that time because of criminal activity at the mine in the latter half of previous decade. Multiple health and safety violations occurred between 2009 and 2020.

In January of this year, Curtis Floyd, the former mine safety director at Signal Peak, pleaded guilty to conspiring to submit false statements in mine records. In 2018, During Floyd’s tenure at least one injury that led to amputation of a man’s fingers went unreported. As Floyd drove the man to the hospital, Darrell Musgrave, the mine's vice president of underground operations at the time, called the victim and offered him a bribe to not report the incident as work related.