Three overdoses at West High put students on 'soft' lockdown

Billings West High School locked down Wednesday morning for just over an hour after three students overdosed on concentrated THC called "dabs".

Billings police arrived at the school at 8:21 a.m. in response to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing, according to a press release from Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick.

According to a statement by School District 2, administration placed the school into a soft lockdown at approximately 8:35 for what was determined to be a “medical emergency."

The lockdown was lifted at 9:37 a.m. and the school continued under normal operations.

Two of the students were taken to local hospitals for medical care and one was released to their guardian.

An initial investigation found concentrated cannabis with high levels of THC known as “dabs”. No other substances were found or believed to be used by the students.

Soft lockdowns are used in response of potential emergencies rather than immediate emergencies at schools to allow classes to continue. Hard lockdowns require the entire school to go into emergency procedures.

Principal Kelly Hornby said soft lockdowns are used to respond to a broad range of medical emergencies and to allow emergency personnel clear access and passage in the school hallways while also maintaining the students’ anonymity.

The student's names have not been released and police and SD2 are continuing to investigate the possession and distribution of the dabs found at the school, police said.