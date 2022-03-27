Sanderson Stewart is pleased to announce that Chief Engineer Tim Pirtz, PE has recently been named a Principal of the firm. With 23 years as a CSTP under his belt, Pirtz is responsible for the design and management of some of the firm’s most complex land development and municipal projects. He has considerable experience and a thorough understanding of all aspects of the design and construction process from planning to project closeout, which makes him an ideal mentor for Sanderson Stewart’s newer staff. Tim is also an important member of the firm’s IT Group, where he works with the group to implement new technology and solutions to help our team work more efficiently. Sanderson Stewart is an award-winning community design firm founded in Billings with 80 professionals in four offices.
Tim Pirtz named principal of the firm at Sanderson Stewart
