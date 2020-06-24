Tough recovery ahead for Montana hotels and restaurants

That improvement in the jobless rate had more to do with the May start of the phased-in reopening of nonessential businesses forced to shut down for a month under a “stay-at-home” order issued by Gov. Steve Bullock to stall the spread of COVID-19. Politicians have pointed to the sharp change in unemployment from April to May as rapid improvement. Polzin said the change in joblessness for leisure and hospitality was more fairly credited to businesses reopening, rather than robust increase in consumer demand for those services.

“I’ve seen what the president said. I’ve also seen what the governor said. I would not interpret the increase from April to May as reflecting the strength of the economy. I would simply interpret that as saying ‘well, these places are closed. Now they’re open,’ at least partially open.”

In the three months of the recession, unemployment in May was still higher than March, the recession’s onset, for every economic category except for goods-producing industries, which includes mining, forestry, farming, manufacturing and construction. Some of those industries were struggling before the recession, particularly coal mining which had been in decline pre-recession.

Coal production in Montana was down 3.3 million tons for the 12 months ending June 8, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.