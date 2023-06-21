Colstrip Power Plant appears to be the only coal-fired generator in the country without the common pollution controls needed to clear tougher Mercury Air Toxics Standards proposed by federal regulators.

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency identifies Colstrip as the nation’s only coal-fired powerplant without a filtration baghouse or electrostatic precipitator to capture mercury and hazardous air pollutants known to cause cancer and other serious health problems.

These pollution controls have been around for decades and are used by three other Montana power plants. But Colstrip has managed, with one notable stumble, to clear pollution tests without these common controls. The power plant's surviving two units have scrubbers specifically for sulfur dioxide, which as a co-benefit capture hazardous air pollutants. The units have activated carbon injection, or ACI, for mercury, which has sufficed.

Talen Energy tells the EPA that Colstrip not only cannot pass the tougher standards proposed with current controls, but that it needs more time to consult with the power plant’s other five owners before it could comment further.

“Talen estimates that retrofitting its controls so that Colstrip can be in compliance with both the SO2 and proposed (fine particulate matter) limits could cost in excess of $600 million — if it is even technologically feasible — and could have a significant impact on Colstrip’s current and future operations,” the company’s senior environmental director Thomas Weissinger told the agency.

EPA’s work on tougher pollution regulations comes during a challenging time for Colstrip owners. Washington utilities Puget Sound Energy and Spokane-based Avista Corp. plan to leave Colstrip at the end of 2025 to comply with Washington law banning utilities from passing coal power costs onto customers starting in 2026. The two utilities are giving away their power plant shares to co-owners Talen and NorthWestern Energy.

Utility regulators in Washington have been increasingly reluctant to pass on big-ticket Colstrip expenses to Puget and Avista customers, complicating the issue of who would pay for MATS controls, which EPA expects to be operating in less than three years.

Similarly, Oregon utilities with Colstrip ownership have been passing on fewer and fewer power plant costs to customers. In 2022, Portland General Electric not only proposed removing all identifiable costs for Colstrip from base rates, but also agreed to “vote ‘no’ on capital investments intended to extend the life of Colstrip plant past 2025, subject to certain conditions.”

There has been a shift in the Colstrip exit plans of owners Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp, however. Oregon gives the two utilities until 2030 to get Colstrip out of rates. A year ago, both companies were synced up with Puget and Avista for a 2025 exodus, but now PGE and PacifiCorp say they’ll leave in 2030.

Wednesday, it didn’t appear that EPA was going to grant Talen an extension. The 60-day period for commenting on the tougher standards remained scheduled to end Friday. Weeks had gone by since the power plant operator made its request.

The EPA had signaled a return to tighter regulation of mercury and hazardous air pollutants in January 2022, long before Colstrip owners began swapping shares to keep the power plant out of the undertow of Washington state climate regulations. The agency put forth Mercury Air Toxics Standards in 2012 that resulted in the mass retirement of coal-fired power plants owned by companies that didn’t see financial benefit in adding pollution controls to meet tougher standards. Among the power plants that closed was the J.E. Corette Power Plant in Billings. Owner Pennsylvania Power and Light estimated adding the controls would have cost $38 million, significantly less than former owner Montana Power had claimed in the 1980s, but still too much for a coal-fired power plant selling electricity on the open market.

Under President Donald Trump, the EPA backed off mercury standards, prioritizing the negative cost to power plant owners over the health benefits to the public. The Biden EPA returned to prioritizing public health in 2022 and followed up by proposing tougher standards this spring.

The EPA estimated in January that Colstrip’s annualized cost of compliance with a higher standard would be about $19 million for Colstrip Unit 3. The power plant’s owners split operations and maintenance costs unevenly according to the share size. PGE, for example, put the cost of this 20% share in the power plant at $70 million for the current year.

So far, Talen and NorthWestern Energy are the only Colstrip owners submitting comments on the proposed rule. NorthWestern has characterized the tougher standards as ‘politically beneficial, on its face’ but having real impacts on the reliability of energy service to its customers.

With so many coal-fired power plants in the United States already having filtration baghouse or electrostatic precipitator technology, Montana has stuck out in its opposition to tougher mercury rules. In more than 385 pages of public testimony, on the proposed EPA rule pro-coal advocates from neighboring states don’t register.

No one from Wyoming, which prides itself on being the nation’s boiler room, testified. Same for North Dakota, which EPA had identified as having some of the nation’s highest mercury emitting power plants.

“I don’t have anyone In Montana protesting in my district with any concerns of Colstrip, or fish being poisoned or children at risk. I’m sorry, I don’t have evidence of that,” testified Randy Pinocci, one of five Montana Public Service Commissioners, who will likely have to decide whether it makes sense to pass on the cost of added pollution controls to customers of NorthWestern Energy.

Only one Montanan testified in favor of the tighter pollution controls, which were panned by several state legislators from the Colstrip region and members of the Colstrip community. Several representatives of the Rosebud Mine, which feeds the power plant, have cautioned against tighter mercury standards as well.

However, most of the public comments from across the country support tougher standards. Whether EPA has the power to impose tougher standards on mercury emissions was established years ago.