Transition funding for Colstrip needs attention now, advocate says

Last year, a Colstrip departure date became clearer for the power plant’s Washington owners. Washington passed the Clean Energy Transformation Act, which bans coal power at the end of 2025. A couple months later, it was announced that Colstrip Units 1 and 2 were uneconomical and would shut down at year’s end. The two owners of Colstrip Units 1 and 2 are Puget and Talen Energy, now headquartered in Texas. The year ended with Avista Corp. committing $3 million in transition funding for communities in the greater Colstrip region, including the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

At least three different parties have raised the issue of NorthWestern Energy providing transition funding for the Colstrip region. In 2019, the Northern Cheyenne requested that NorthWestern not only provide $4.5 million in transition funding, but also above market prices for any renewable energy sold by the Northern Cheyenne in the future.

NorthWestern not only objected, it said the Northern Cheyenne’s request was being made to the wrong party. The utility said the tribe should get its transition funding from the Sierra Club.

This spring, the City of Colstrip intervened on the NorthWestern’s application to buy more of Unit 4. The city first raised the issue of transition funding with NorthWestern, but then withdrew its questions.