"True up" in NorthWestern natural gas rates approved

Montana natural gas customers of NorthWestern Energy should see lower rates starting in July as result of a $5.1 million “true up."

Natural gas rates starting in July would be about $10.76 a month less for an average residential customer in order to correct the difference in the utility’s actual gas prices and what customers have been charged over the past 12 months. NorthWestern reports having about 203,000 natural gas customers in Montana. 

Gas rates are approved a month ahead of time and don’t always reflect the actual expense, which was the case six of the past 12 months when what customers paid exceeded actual expenses by $6.5 million.

The Montana Public Service Commission approved the adjustment Tuesday.

Spread over a year, the difference in rates should be about $129.12 for average residential customers. The true-up also includes $1.3 million in NorthWestern’s favor to recover other costs.

Natural gas prices remain volatile and rates will continue be adjusted monthly to accommodate sharp inflationary changes in cost, but at a lower starting point because of the true up.

Montana’s monopoly utilities put the state Public Service Commission on notice last fall that prices would be 47% to 62% higher during winter months compared to the same month in the previous year. That trend continued until April when inflationary prices for 2022 began to lag the start of sharp increases in gas rates during spring 2021.

Natural gas prices remain at least double what they were in 2020 for NorthWestern and Montana Dakota Utilities customers, according to PSC data. 

Several factors contributed to high gas prices. Colder temperatures drove up demand nationally, while supplies remained about the same.

Increased exports of liquid natural gas from the United States is also tightening supply. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects LNG exports to be 16% more than in 2021. LNG exports have set records three years in a row.

