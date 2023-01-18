TSA sees record 50 firearms at Montana airports in 2022

A record-breaking 50 firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage across Montana’s airports in 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Wednesday.

During a presentation at Billings Logan International Airport, TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers broke down various figures gathered throughout the year.

The Billings airport set a new state record for annual firearm discoveries last year at 17. Other seizures reported last year included 11 firearms at Missoula International, 10 at Bozeman, seven at Glacier Park and five at Great Falls International airports. Helena International Airport was the only airport with TCA pre-check lanes with no firearms found.

All of the firearms discovered in Montana this past year were loaded with the exception of two — one at Glacier Park International and one at Missoula International Airport.

Nationwide last year, TSA officers found a record-high 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports with the most being found at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia at 448.

Outside of a slight dip in 2020, likely due to COVID-19 precautions, firearm discoveries have steadily increased in Montana and the U.S. over the past five years. From 2018 to 2021, the Billings airport has discovered nine, seven, six and 12 respectively while statewide totals amounted to 28, 34, 24 and 45. National TSA discoveries totaled 4,239, 4,432, 3,257 and 5,972 over the same span of time.

“The trend in Montana mirrors the trend nationwide when it comes to the number of firearms travelers are bringing to the security checkpoint,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Montana K.C. Wurtsbaugh in a press release. “My hope is that highlighting this issue will serve as an incentive for gun owners to reacquaint themselves with the rules on traveling with a firearm on a commercial aircraft.”

When announcing these latest figures, Dankers also demonstrated how passengers can properly pack a firearm on a commercial flight.

Travelers can transport unloaded firearms and ammunition on commercial aircrafts only if they are in a locked, hard container as checked baggage. Firearm parts, including frames and receivers, are prohibited in all carry-on baggage and must also be placed in checked baggage. Magazines and ammunition clips, whether loaded or empty, must be securely boxed or included within a hard-sided case containing an unloaded firearm.

At the airport during the check-in process, passengers need to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with their local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

Travelers violating these rules may face civil penalties up to $15,000 depending on the severity of the offense. Factors can include repeat offenses or the number of guns, parts or ammunition found during a stop.

When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on their X-ray screen, TSA will notify the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. Law enforcement then removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and speaks with the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is then up to discretion of airport law enforcement depending on specific circumstances

Any type of replica firearm is also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage. Dankers added that TSA earlier in the day were able to detect and remove a blowtorch in the shape of a handgun from a traveler’s luggage simply due to their current procedure.

“Those aren’t allowed on a flight anyway because they’re an open flame. But because it was in the shape of a firearm, we were able to detect it and remove it,” she said.

In February 2021, House Bill 121 referred to as the “Constitutional Carry Act” was signed into law and revised previous gun laws to allow state residents to carry concealed weapons without the need for a permit in most public settings.

Exceptions include K-12 schools, unless ordered by their local school board, and state courtrooms, unless ordered by the judge in charge of the court, and any federal government buildings.

To obtain a Montana concealed weapon permit, a person must have been a Montana resident for at least six months, be a U.S. citizen or permanent lawful U.S. resident and be at least 18 years old. Permit applications are available at the local county sheriff’s office.

“We’re just trying to communicate to everyone that it’s not that you can’t bring your gun on a plane, it’s that you have to do it the right way,” she said.