Two Billings teens arrested after armed West End burglary

A 16-year-old Billings boy has pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and burglary after he and another teen were arrested on suspicion they broke into a garage armed with pistols and ended up in a brief armed standoff with one of the home’s occupants before running away.

The alleged 16-year-old culprit was arraigned Monday in front of Yellowstone County District Judge Brett Linneweber via teleconference from juvenile detention. Bond was set at $50,000.

The two teens broke into a garage on Billings’ West End in the early morning hours of last Tuesday, charges alleged. Police were called to the scene by a 63-year-old resident who said a 27-year-old resident was being attacked. When police arrived, the two suspects had run from the scene.

The man who had been attacked told police that at 5 a.m. he was awoken by the home’s other resident and told people were in the garage. He grabbed a gun and went to investigate, charges stated. He discovered the two boys in the garage wearing black hoodies and carrying backpacks.

The man yelled at the two boys who replied they were looking for water and needed to go to school. A brief fight and three-way armed standoff ensued before the boys ran away, he recalled for police.

Doorbell footage from the front door caught the alleged scene on camera. Police relayed the footage in charges describing how the resident yelled at the two boys to get out of his garage and drop their backpacks. When the boys refused and one of them tried to leave, the resident follows him off camera. A scuffle is heard off screen where the man is allegedly hit in the face.

Moments later he is seen dragging the boy back onto camera. The two fight back and forth as the man pulls the boy towards the steps of the house and calls for the other occupant to call the police. The other boy standing off to the side is heard yelling at the man before the teen points a gun at him and starts walking his way. The man points his own gun back at the boy and tells him to stop.

As the brief exchange between the two ensues, the other boy, while lying on the ground, reaches into his waistband, pulls his own gun, racks the slide, points the gun at the man’s head and pulls the trigger. The weapon doesn’t fire. The boy pulls the gun back into his body for a brief moment, points it at the man a second time and pulls the trigger. The gun fails to fire a second time. The man releases the boy and the two teens run away.

Eventually police would find the 16-year-old hiding behind a fence. He had ditched the backpack nearby. Police also found the handgun and discovered it had been stolen. The other backpack had been dropped by the other boy as police were chasing the two. Inside it they found items linking the boys to another burglary in the area that same morning. The 15-year-old was arrested later that week. Since the older boy has been charged as an adult, if convicted of the most serious offense, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The crimes were not the only burglaries or robberies last week and were just the latest in a growing trend of burglaries in Billings in recent months.

Also last Tuesday, a gas station on the 700 block of Grand Avenue reported a robbery. BPD stated that a man wearing a black sweatshirt and a black beanie threatened an employee with a baseball bat and left with cash. The employee was not injured in the robbery.

Earlier in the week on May 8, police responded to the Maverick Casino on the West End, according to a post from the Billings Police Department on social media. A man in his 30s wearing a hoody allegedly passed a note to a casino employee which said he had a gun, and that he wanted cash. He left with an unknown amount of money, and the casino employee was not harmed.

