A fire in late January in Fallon is being investigated as a homicide and arson, according to a press release from the Montana Attorney General's office. The Department of Criminal Investigation has made two arrests in connection to the incident.

The release identified the victim as Isaac Carrier, 30, of Fallon. Both DCI and the Prairie County Sheriff's Office are involved in the investigation.

The homicide was discovered Monday, Jan. 23 when emergency responders in Fallon were notified of a house fire on the 600 block of Whittier Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Carrier's body was found at the scene and transported to the Montana State Crime lab for identification and an autopsy.

Sterling Brown, a suspect, was arrested in Camp Cook, South Dakota on Wednesday and charged with deliberate homicide. Jake Burghduff, who was arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, South Dakota and charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation was initially being investigated by the state fire marshal's office, which turned the case over to DCI when it determined criminal activity had occurred.