U.S. Senate: waiting for the battle of the Steves

Any chance of a truly competitive Montana primary for U.S. Senate ended when Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock entered the race.
What appeared to be a low-funded three-candidate battle for Democratic nomination faded away, as candidates Cora Neumann, of Bozeman, and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins withdrew. Only John Mues and Mike Knowles remained, locked in a battle for second place and badly out-funded and lacking the name recognition of Bullock, a twice-elected governor and former attorney general.
The battle of the Steves, Bullock and incumbent Sen. Steve Daines, was on. The race is considered competitive. The Cook Political Report lists the Montana race as leaning Republican. Daines has two opponents as well. John Driscoll, of Butte and Daniel Larson, of Stevensville, will be on the Republican ballot.
Bullock, who spent the later half of 2019 as a longshot presidential candidate made his announcement as the filing deadline for candidates arrived. Right up until the final weeks before, Bullock had insisted repeatedly the Senate wasn’t a good fit and that he wasn’t interested.
But there had been rumors that high-profile Democrats were courting Bullock. He met with former Democratic President Barack Obama, who in 2008 had done better in Montana than most Democratic candidates. Obama had only trailed Republican John McCain by 2.6% in Montana, though he slid back to earth in 2012 capturing 41% of the Montana vote. Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer then traveled to Montana to court Bullock before the governor announced he would be a Senate candidate.
Despite the challenges of campaigning during a pandemic, Bullock managed to raise $3 million in less than a month as a candidate. And, the governor’s press conferences on the pandemic have been Trumpian in frequency.
Daines is at about $5 million for the cycle. The general election cycle starts June 3.
