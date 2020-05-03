U.S. Senate: waiting for the battle of the Steves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Any chance of a truly competitive Montana primary for U.S. Senate ended when Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock entered the race.

What appeared to be a low-funded three-candidate battle for Democratic nomination faded away, as candidates Cora Neumann, of Bozeman, and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins withdrew. Only John Mues and Mike Knowles remained, locked in a battle for second place and badly out-funded and lacking the name recognition of Bullock, a twice-elected governor and former attorney general.

The battle of the Steves, Bullock and incumbent Sen. Steve Daines, was on. The race is considered competitive. The Cook Political Report lists the Montana race as leaning Republican. Daines has two opponents as well. John Driscoll, of Butte and Daniel Larson, of Stevensville, will be on the Republican ballot.

Bullock, who spent the later half of 2019 as a longshot presidential candidate made his announcement as the filing deadline for candidates arrived. Right up until the final weeks before, Bullock had insisted repeatedly the Senate wasn’t a good fit and that he wasn’t interested.