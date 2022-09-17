Use of N-word didn't cost PSC member Tony O'Donnell his national chairmanship

A Montana utility commissioner’s racially offensive remarks didn’t lead to his removal from the chairmanship from a national committee on clean coal and carbon management, contrary to rumors circulating in Helena.

Public Service Commissioner Tony O’Donnell had led a national committee of utility regulators focused on decarbonizing coal power, a transition considered critical for coal-fired power plants in Montana and elsewhere faced with restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions. That chairmanship changed after the committee’s governing organization, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, got a new president.

Utility commissions balance the profit interests of monopoly utilities with the fair price interests of utility customers, who are captive, meaning they cannot shop around for a better deal on the free market.

O’Donnell was out of the chairman’s seat and Wisconsin utility commissioner Ellen Nowak was in. In the past week, rumors have stirred among legislators that racially insensitive remarks cost O'Donnell the position. The two incidents, O'Donnell said, are unrelated.

Months earlier, the Republican O'Donnell had been telling a story to a Black woman about his college days concerning two fellow students, one white and one Black, in which the white student, “trying to be cool,” O’Donnell said, began using the N-word to address the Black student, who handled the offensive situation in a way O’Donnell said he admired. In his telling of the story, O’Donnell also used the slur repeatedly and not without consequence.

The conversation took place during a break in a gathering of NARUC members and there were several people within earshot.

“You absolutely never know when anything you say is going to be offensive to somebody,” O’Donnell said. “If you’re just innocently repeating something that somebody else said as a story for illustrative purposes, somebody can overhear it and if they’re not part of the conversation, they might misunderstand completely.”

Last week legislators were associating the end of O’Donnell’s NARUC chairmanship with his use of the N-word. The commissioner said he had his suspicions about how the story made it back to Montana, months after his chairmanship ended and the controversial conversation took place. He wasn’t going to say more about it.

NARUC on Friday said the change in chair was the decision of President Judith Williams Jagdmann, a member of the utility commission in Virginia.

“President Jagdmann, as the new president, exercised her prerogative to move in another direction regarding the leadership of the subcommittee. In so doing, it was her decision to appoint Wisconsin Commissioner Ellen Nowak, who was vice chair, as the new chair,” said Regina Davis, NARUC assistant executive director.

NARUC is a non-profit with utility commissioners from all 50 states. The professional backgrounds of the members are diverse, Jagdmann, for example, is former state attorney general. Most of the commissioner come from states where commissioners are appointed, not elected. Montana is one of 11 states that elects it commissioners.

In addition to O’Donnell, Montana Commissioner Randy Pinocci is a NARUC commissioner and also a member of the Subcommittee on Clean Coal and Carbon Management. Brad Johnson, Montana’s longest-serving commissioner is on the NARUC’s board of directors.