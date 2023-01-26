Vet who later died of cancer was mistreated at Miles City VA care center, says report

A Veterans Affairs investigation following the shutdown of a VA care center in Miles City found a long history of patient mistreatment and allegations of abuse by staff.

Last April, the Montana VA’s Community Living Center (CLC) was ordered closed following an inspection by Veterans Affairs. It reopened in August.

The shutdown came after three previous inspections of CLC in 2018 and 2020, had also discovered “substantial allegations of mistreatment,” according to a report released Thursday by the VA Office of Inspector General.

The latest incident involved an elderly veteran who was originally admitted in late 2021 for treatment of COVID pneumonia. The patient spent more than a month and a half at CLC before he was discharged.

Eighteen days after discharge, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a community hospital where a CT scan of his chest revealed a mass in his lung that appeared to be stage-four metastatic cancer.

“Nine days later, the patient died,” the VA report said.

The VA said identifying the patient’s lung mass sooner may not have changed the outcome, but “the lack of care coordination did not afford the patient, or the patient’s family, the opportunity to determine the most appropriate care plan.”

In Dec. 2021, Montana VA identified concerns about the patient’s safety. The VA pursued multiple processes to include inspections, investigations, and inquiries to fully evaluate the Miles City center. While no criminal violations were discovered, immediate mitigation strategies were put into place.

The staff involved no longer work for the Montana VA.

With the April closure, the VA worked with the veterans living at the center and their families to relocate them to other care homes. Those facilities included local nursing homes or other federally-managed homes like the care center at the VA Hospital at Fort Harrison near Helena.

The OIG report substantiated that the latest patient was mistreated and made seven recommendations to resolve the issue and prevent further incidents.

Inspectors determined that the problems forcing the April closure “was not the first time that there were alleged issues of patient abuse” at the Miles City center.

In 2018, an investigation found “substantiated allegations of mistreatment of a patient by CLC nursing staff,” the report stated.

In August of 2020 “two CLC staff were witnessed “exhibiting behaviors consistent with patient abuse and neglect.” In November of the same year, an investigation found a CLC nurse involved in “serious offenses of patient mistreatment,” according to the latest report.

“The safety and well-being of our veterans is our highest priority,” said Montana Veterans Affairs Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “Every veteran who walks through our doors deserves world-class care, and no patient should ever be mistreated. This type of failure is unacceptable, and we have taken steps to help ensure that never happens again.”

While the patient who eventually died of cancer was being treated for COVID pneumonia at CLC, he was forced by staff to participate in physical therapy against his will. According to the VA handbook, patients “have the right to accept of refuse any medical treatment or procedure.”

Forcing the patient to comply caused serious injuries, the report states.

VA police documented “bruises to the patient’s arms” and “skin tears.” The skin tears required first aid treatment.

The nursing managers at CLC and a physician who witnessed or were made aware of the abuse “did not make a report or discuss the incidents with facility leaders as required,” the VA found.

The failure by staff to report the incidents and document the mistreatment “delayed investigation and intervention and placed patients at additional risk,” the report stated.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana, an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are veterans.

