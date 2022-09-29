Volunteers needed: Walking school buses off to a bumpy start in Billings

Efforts to improve student safety in Billings schools have hit a roadblock after implementing a revamped, district-wide "walking school bus" initiative last year, only three elementary schools have managed to start their own programs.

Walking school buses are volunteer-based programs with trained adults walking with students on an organized route to and from school with kids joining and leaving as it passes through their neighborhoods.

To date, only McKinley, Highland and Bench elementary schools have started respective programs in Billings with Bench being the most recent startup. The program was officially introduced this year, but Bench Elementary Principal Cindy Brown said it's yet to garner any real interest.

“We’ve met with parents, handed out flyers and some took them and said ‘maybe’ but we’ve yet to hear back from anyone,” she said.

Highland’s program currently has enough volunteers for before and after school routes while McKinley has only partial volunteers throughout the week. Additional efforts to drive up interest in Bench have included reaching out to local churches, universities and community groups for volunteers along with visiting with parents before school to see if anyone was willing and available.

The goals of walking school buses include increasing students’ physical activity, promoting pedestrian safety education, reducing air pollution from car emissions and connecting local communities. For Bench Elementary, they currently have students taking school buses who live one or two blocks away. They ultimately hope to relieve some of the pressure from crowded school buses while also cutting down on short, frequent stops.

The programs are created in conjunction with individual schools along with the Billings Safe Routes to Schools committee. The committee is currently comprised of representatives from Riverstone Health, MET Transit, Billings City Planning and United Way along with two local advocates. Going forward, the committee plans to expand walking programs to other schools, but they have approached it one step at a time.

“Bench is our main goal currently,” RiverStone Prevention Health Specialist and committee member Ellie Lanz said.

Over the past year, Billings has put in renewed efforts towards addressing student transportation safety. The Billings Safe Route to School Plan was most recently updated for the 2021-22 school year and saw the creation of walking maps for all 22 public schools in Billings. Additionally, The Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization and Billings Public Schools developed an online survey and web map for parents to submit hazards for kids walking to school. The survey closed in December 2021 and saw multiple posts highlighting a lack of sidewalks to schools, insufficient street lighting in the morning and drivers failing to yield to pedestrians.

The committee's goal is to continue to evaluate current conditions for walking and biking to school, identify issues that might discourage students from walking to school and develop future projects to address them. Next summer, MET Transit plans to rework their bus routing to potentially link established Walking School Bus locations with MET Transit bus stops for upcoming school years.

To volunteer for a walking school bus, individuals must have 30-60 minutes of availability per day, a School District 2 background check and brief training either in person or via a Zoom conference. Despite lacking any help a month into the school year, Brown said the school and committee will continue to reach out going forward for the benefit of the students along with their parents.

“Even if it’s just in the afternoon or just in the morning,” she said. “I think this is a great opportunity for parents to know that their kids are getting to school and getting home safely and are supervised by an adult.”