Related to this story
A pair of Billings residents have sued SD2 to force it to delay the May trustee elections until it adopts more equitable trustee districts.
Voters have until 8 p.m. on May 2 to cast their ballots for Billings School District 2 trustees. To be counted, ballots returned by mail must …
The Billings public school board is moving closer to finalizing construction plans and improvements to Daylis Stadium at Senior High School.
Among the offerings the robots will be serving are local craft beers, cocktails and espresso drinks from the new airport bar, Skyward Brews.
The law allows people with a permit to carry concealed firearms anywhere in the state except within detention facilities, federal buildings, s…
With an original goal to vote on new zones to implement in the 2023-24 school year, the board will now re-visit potential changes to be implem…