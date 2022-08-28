'We lost a lot of boys': Naval flight instructor misses the action, but leaves a legacy

Cliff Thompson enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the height of World War II to serve his country and make a difference. And, he certainly did, just not in the way he had in mind. A lifelong pilot and Navy Lieutenant, he quickly rose to the top of the flying ranks and was soon teaching incoming cadets how to fly.

Born in Culbertson, Thompson, 102, gravitated towards flying at a young age. He earned his pilot license from flight school in Great Falls and decided to enlist in the Navy the same year.

“When the war gets going, you just want to be part of it and I wanted to be part of it,” he said. “Most of my buddies in Culbertson joined the army and all went before I did, but I wanted to be a flyer and stay out of that National Guard.”

Thompson was part of the U.S. Naval Academy’s recruitment resurgence during the early 1940s as military interventions in Europe by Nazi Germany and in China by Japan became growing concerns for the United States. In 1938, Naval Aviation had only 2,050 aircraft and 1,700 pilots, which prompted President Franklin D. Roosevelt to increase recruitment efforts in the event the U.S. were to enter the war. By 1941, when they did just that following Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor, the Navy had 3,400 aircrafts and 4,600 pilots.

Thompson completed his training in nine months in Corpus Christi, Texas. Rather than getting assigned to a squadron overseas, however, Thompson instead was selected to become a Fighter Pilot Instructor immediately after being commissioned. Benefiting from already having hours of flying experience with a private license prior to enlisting, he suspected this gave him an advantage over most cadets coming out of training.

“I don’t know how they determine who they want for instructors or not but, of course, I had so much flying in before,” he said. “I’m sure I had some pretty good marks.”

His duties as an instructor included teaching incoming cadets basic flight training, on-the ground training, formation and gunnery flying along with landing on land and onto aircrafts at sea. This included landing fighter planes from Chicago onto the famous USS Wolverine, a former luxury steamboat converted into a flatbed aircraft carrier, in Lake Michigan.

Planes used for training included the Stearman N2S-2 and Waco UPF-7 training biplanes, the Vought F4U Corsair fighter plane and the Grumman F6F Hellcat fighter plane.

“They already had some flying time,” Thompson said of the cadets he trained. “But they were jumping into bigger planes when they got to Corpus Christi.”

Thompson would teach cadets for two years in Texas before deciding he wanted to join them overseas. In 1943, he applied into the night fighter program in Melbourne, Florida. As the name suggests, fighter pilots were trained to execute missions during the night or with otherwise little visibility.

By the time he was finished with this training, he was on his way to Europe to join the battle in August, 1945.

“And I had just finished that when the war ended,” he said. “And I had my overseas orders and everything and [it] all cancelled.”

The war was officially over before he landed.

Initially, Thompson wasn’t satisfied with how his time in the service came to an end, he came to realize over time what he most likely missed.

“I was disappointed in a way because I wanted to get some action at that time but I guess I’m pretty lucky, as it turns out,” he said. “We lost a lot of boys in Culbertson because they were one of the first groups that went to the war.”

At least 5,563 U.S. Naval Officers, including 308 Montanans, were killed by the end of the war.

Once the war ended, Thompson returned to Culbertson and continued to fly for his crop-dusting business along with his personal Beechcraft Bonanza. He would go on to start a number of businesses before ultimately moving to Billings in 1990 to retire. He also started a family that now includes three children, 10 grandchildren and 23 greatgrandchildren. The flying tradition would continue through his granddaughter as a captain for United and Delta airlines and two of his grandsons who became colonels in the U.S. army.

In 2012, he was one of 750 Montana veterans honored by the Big Sky Honor Flight and went to Washington D.C. to behold the various military monuments.

Although he didn’t get the action he was looking for, his impact was still felt across the Navy.

“I can just be thankful the service gave me enough education to do what I’d done in my life and teach people how to fly,” he said.