Wheatland Memorial Healthcare announced Tuesday the USDA will invest more than $19 million to build a new health care facility in Harlowton.

“Everyone deserves quality, accessible health care, no matter where they live, which is why it is critical that we invest in infrastructure like rural hospitals and care facilities,” said USDA Montana State Director Kathleen Williams.

With the funding provided through USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant and Community Facilities Direct and Guaranteed Loan Programs, Wheatland Memorial Healthcare now kicks off a $1 million capital campaign to raise the final funds needed to build a new, state-of-the-art 38,080-square-foot Critical Access Hospital and integrated Rural Health Clinic to meet the needs of more than 2,600 rural residents in the area.

“We still have work to do to complete the fundraising needed for this project, but the USDA has given us an extraordinary start. This is an investment in the health and wellbeing of our community and helps us continue to deliver health care locally when people need it,” said Kelley Evans, Wheatland Memorial Healthcare CEO.

The USDA funds will help to finance construction costs and upgrades in furniture, fixtures and equipment. USDA loans have helped to build health care facilities in rural areas across the region, including Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge and Livingston Healthcare in Livingston.

Wheatland Memorial Healthcare, which opened in 1951, has expanded several times over the years to adapt its facilities and clinical care to meet the needs of an ever-changing health care environment. After more than 70 years, the demands have grown to the point where a new facility is needed so that Wheatland Memorial Healthcare can continue to best meet the care needs of the people it serves.

With an anticipated opening date of December 2024, the new facility will feature modern space designed to create a comfortable healing environment for patient care, upgraded electrical and ventilation systems, new furniture and fixtures, and state-of-the-art medical equipment so it can continue delivering quality, accessible health care to residents of this rural Montana community. A&E Design is designing the new facility.

“Since 1907, Farmers State Bank, a family-owned bank, in the heart of the Bitterroot Valley, has been helping businesses in Montana,” said Rich Bruner, Vice President at Farmers State. “Wheatland Memorial Healthcare is an important employer and healthcare provider in Harlowton and surrounding counties, we are very pleased they have chosen us to be their partner in the construction of a new facility that will retain and provide new employment opportunities and enhance the delivery of healthcare to everyone.”

Wheatland Memorial Healthcare is a member of the Billings Clinic affiliate network, which includes 18 hospitals and clinics in communities across Montana and Wyoming. Billings Clinic assisted in the planning and application process for the USDA loan and will also assist in planning of the new facility.