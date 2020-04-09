Williams reports record fundraising quarter

Montana U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams finished her best quarter of fundraising in March, despite a month of stay-at-home orders and an economy stifled by the pandemic.
Early figures offered by campaigns Thursday showed the Bozeman Democrat raising nearly $486,000 in the first three months of the year, making the first quarter of 2020 the best three months of the campaign so far.
The Kathleen Williams Campaign announced $1.12 million cash on hand and $1.6 million raised since Williams announced her candidacy in early April 2019.
Previously, the campaigns of Kathleen Williams and Republican candidate Matt Rosendale were among the top 14 best financed House races in the country for an open seat. Williams was ranked fourth for fundraising among Democrats at the end of 2019 and 10th among all candidates. Rosendale was ranked 14th among all candidates at the end of 2019. A first look at the Republican's first quarter numbers are expected to be out later Thursday.
National rankings won't be determined until after the April 15 deadline for quarterly campaign filings.
Democrat Tom Winter, Williams’ primary opponent, reported raising $73,554 in the first quarter and $337,037 since becoming a candidate in April 2019. The state legislator from Missoula had $87,882 on hand.
The frontrunners in funding have a significant edge in donor data, having ran for federal office in 2018. Williams challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte in 2018. Gianforte prevailed with a 4.7% advantage, but Williams’s 46.2% of the vote was better than any Montana Democrat had done in the race since former Representative Pat Williams, no relation, won reelection in 1994.
The at large House seat as has been occupied by five Republicans and no Democrats for the last 23 years.
Rosendale unsuccessfully challenged incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2018. Tester won with a 3.5% advantage. The challenger raised $5.4 million to Tester’s $20.5 million; The Rosendale campaign featured four Montana appearances by President Donald Trump. Like Williams, Rosendale emerged with the kind of donor resources that none in his eight-candidate Republican primary field can match.
The current Republican primary candidates are Rosendale, currently Montana state auditor, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton; Joe Dooling, of Helena; John Evankovich, of Butte; Debra Lamm, of Livingston; and Mark J. McGinley, of Dillon.
John Gibney, of Hamilton, has filed as a Green Party candidate.
