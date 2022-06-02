Yellowstone County Deputy involved in Jan. barfight received reprimand, removal from special duties

A Yellowstone County deputy who took part in a fight outside of a Billings bar in January while off duty has been disciplined by the county sheriff’s office.

Sergeant Brandon Smart, a Deputy Sheriff in the patrol division and other assignments for the past 11 years and a former detention center sergeant, faces a formal reprimand and removal from special duties, according a statement Thursday from Sheriff Mike Linder.

Smart was one of the people injured in the fight outside the bar that night. The scuffle brought dozens of on-duty officers to the Grandstand Bar and Casino and ended with a wreck that put a man in the hospital.

"Upon learning of the incident, I ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," Linder said in his statement. "The investigation was conducted by a Lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Office Training and Professional Standards Division. Currently, an investigation to determine if any criminal activity occurred during the incident is being conducted by the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations."

Security footage from outside Grandstand in the early hours of Jan. 15 showed three men standing outside the bar, the Gazette reported. The three men were later identified as Billings Police Officer Matt Frank, Yellowstone County Deputy Brandon Smart and retired Billings Police Officer Steve Swanson, and all were drinking at the bar earlier that night.

While the three men talked, Frank kicked the side of an SUV as it left the parking lot. About a minute later, a Chevy Malibu rolled passed. Frank put his knee into the driver’s side door. The driver, 24-year-old Louis Delgado, told the men to get out of his way.

"Really? Or what?" one of the men with Frank said.

A melee ensued. Frank and Smart wrestled with the driver, who had a pistol. Smart reeled away from the car after being struck in the face, while Frank threw several punches through the window. Swanson went to the opposite side of the Malibu and demanded that Delgado’s passenger get out. He identified himself as a police officer, according to audio taken from the skirmish. Delgado's passenger got out and Swanson climbed into the passenger seat.

Delgado then sped out of the parking lot and onto Grand Avenue with Swanson in the passenger seat. Swanson jumped out of the car before it left security camera range. Delgado returned a few minutes later to pick up his friend. By then, all three men had gone back into the bar.

He again pulled back onto Grand Avenue and sped away before he crashed, landing upside down in the parking lot of the Albertsons grocery store at 1212 Grand Ave.

No arrests have been made, nor charges filed in the months following the altercation. The Montana DCI was called in to assist, running a parallel criminal investigation. Smart was never placed on administrative leave.

Video and audio recordings of the fight at the Grandstand were obtained by the Gazette through an attorney representing Delgado about a month after Delgado’s crash.

Smart will be barred from applying for special duties for a year and his mandatory training will include ethics and conduct.

"Our internal investigation concluded that Sergeant Smart had violated Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office Policy on Ethics and Conduct," said Linder. One of the sections quoted by Linder states, "Deputies will behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to their agencies or themselves. A deputy’s character and conduct while off duty must always be exemplary, thus maintaining a position of respect in the community in which he or she lives and serves. The deputy’s personal behavior must be beyond reproach."

