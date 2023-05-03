Voters rejected one of the two bond measures proposed by Laurel Public Schools, but approved the other in Tuesday's Yellowstone County election.

Almost 55 percent of voters supported a proposal to provide $57 million to replace the aging Graff Elementary with a new building for third- through fifth-grade students and to upgrade two other primary schools.

However, a separate measure asking voters for $31 million to improve Laurel High School failed with 52 percent of voters casting their ballots to deny the district’s request.

Superintendent Matt Torix said he was disappointed but not surprised.

“We’ll just have to put off our high school plans,” he said. “We just don’t have the money to address the problems there right now.”

The bond voters passed will cost taxpayers about $101.39 a year per $100,000 of assessed property value.

The money will pay for building a new elementary school in an empty field the district owns. The 72-year-old Graff Elementary will then be demolished and new softball and soccer fields, a track and a parking lot will take its place.

The new building will make room for fifth-grade students to return to the district’s elementary schools. Moving them out of Laurel Middle School will help relieve crowding in the building for sixth- through eighth-grade students.

The approved bond will also pay for renovations at West Elementary School, including the addition of a new two-story classroom wing, a gym and a parking lot with a student drop-off zone. Administrative offices will then move into South Elementary and the modular units currently occupied by district staff will be used for storage.

Torix said the district is moving forward with plans to start construction next spring. He expects the buildings to be ready for students sometime during the fall of 2025.

While the elementary bond’s passage provides long-term solutions for the district’s primary schools, problems at Laurel High remain.

Torix said the aging building needs to be modernized to expand career and technical education programs. It also lacks space and amenities for special education, music and sports.

“We’re going to have to make due with what we have for now,” Torix said. “We’ll do our best to keep putting on Band Aids.”

With all votes counted from Tuesday’s election, at least 19,130 ballots were cast. With 64,026 registered voters in Yellowstone County, that’s 29.88% participation.

Here are the final vote tallies for races in the county:

Board of Directors Billings Water District (top two vote-getters chosen)

Frank Ewalt, 1,412 votes, 27.8%

Douglas Kary, 1,318, 26%

David Graves, 1,175, 23.18%

Brandon Hurst, 1,145, 22.58%

Total write-ins, 20

Billings School District 2 board of trustees

Zone 1

Tanya Ludwig, 717 votes, 59.7%

Ken Ard, 471, 39.22%

Total write-ins, 13

Zone 2

Janna Hafer, 1,203 votes, 57.12%

Starr Emery, 887, 42.12%

Write-ins, 16

Zone 6

Andrea Nemitz, 2,407, 50.86%

Roger Santala, 2,305, 48.70%

Write-ins, 21

District B

Brooke Wagner, 2,301, 69%

Brandi Seibel, 1,002, 30.04%

Write-ins, 32

Broadview District 21J

Kim Hanser, 123, 51.04%

Jean Downey, 115, 47.72%

Write-ins, 3

Custer District 15

Bryan Buller, 96, 40.51%

Toby Abel, 83, 35.02%

Rhonda S. Lehr, 55, 23.21%

Write-ins, 3

Huntley Project District 24

Zeth levi Ban, 555, 37.10%

Corinne Hammond, 523 34.96%

Hal Iverson, 414, 27.6%

Write-ins, 4

Laurel District 7-70

Kris Robert Vogele, 1,873, 30.78%

Rene Teethers Roth, 1,533, 25.19%

Brittani Hunter, 1,357, 22.30%

Jessica Carstens, 1,249, 20.52%

Write-ins, 74

Lockwood School District 26

Cory Schock, 519, 57.6%

Robert “Buddy” Keehn, 370, 41.07%

Shepherd District 37

Shane Flowers, 391, 37.92%

Shane Rekdal, 347, 33.66%

Michael Gallagher, 284, 27.55%

Mill Levy Blue Creek District 3

For, 401, 52.83%

Against, 359, 47.17%

Mill Levy Canyon Creek District 4

For, 289, 42.31%

Against, 394, 57.69%

Mill levy Custer District 15

For, 72, 53.33%

Against, 63, 46.67%

Elementary school bond Laurel District 7-70

Yes, 1,865, 54.58%

No, 1,552, 45.42%

High school bond Laurel District 7

Yes, 1,581, 48.08%

No, 1,707, 51.92%