Yellowstone County judge suspended without pay for one month

A Yellowstone County judge whose misconduct case sparked public input from hundreds of Montanans is being suspended without pay for 30 days.
District Judge Ashley Harada’s month away from the office will begin May 1, according to the order from the Montana Supreme Court.
In the order, signed by six of the seven justices, Chief Justice Mike McGrath said the misconduct was a serious violation of the public trust.
"They manifest a flagrant disregard and threat to the rule of law and public confidence in the independence, impartiality, and integrity of our judicial system,” the order said.
Justice Ingrid Gustafson, a former Yellowstone County district judge, did not participate in the consideration of the case. No reason was given.
In a written statement, Harada said she disagreed with the court's decision.
“I’ve taken responsibility for the mistakes that I made as a first-time candidate from the very beginning of this process," she said. "While I do not agree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule the recommendations of the Judicial Standards Commission, I accept their decision. I look forward to putting this matter to rest and continuing to serve the people of Yellowstone County who elected me.”
The Judicial Standards Commission had recommended a public censure. The commission includes two sitting district court judges. The complaint was handled and prosecuted on behalf of the commission by a retired district court judge.
The court rejected the recommendation for censure, which Harada and her attorney, retired Judge Russell Fagg, had agreed to.
The order said Harada’s admissions "require suspension from judicial duties for a period of reflection and re-focus upon the ultimate principles of honesty, respect, and decency.”
The Judicial Standards Commission substantiated complaints of misconduct that Harada injected partisanship into a non-partisan race, tried to thwart a woman's admission to law school due to a personal grievance and made a misstatement under oath.
Some called for Harada's removal, while others wrote in support of her judicial service.
