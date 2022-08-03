 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yellowstone National Cemetery hosts service for unaccompanied vets

Memorial Day Celebration at Yellowstone National Cemetery

Memorial Day Celebration at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

 AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE

The Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Road in Laurel, is holding an Unaccompanied Veterans Memorial Service at noon on Wednesday.

Friends of the Yellowstone National Cemetery will conduct the service which is held every quarter to honor unaccompanied veterans whose next of kin is unknown at the time of their passing.

The National Cemetery Administration, with the assistance of, “Friends of the Yellowstone National Cemetery”, welcome these Veterans into our family to ensure they are never buried alone.

The memorial service is open to the public and will include military funeral honors and the playing of “Taps.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

