Zinke backs investigation into 'deep state'

Western Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke accused Democrats on Tuesday of weaponizing the federal government to persecute Republicans, using himself as an example and calling for a House investigation.

The twice-elected representative and former Interior secretary spoke as House Republicans voted to create a subcommittee to investigate federal investigators. The "deep state" refers to non-political-appointee federal government workers who aren't turned out office during transfers of power. The employees are viewed by some politicians as deeply entrenched partisans.

On party-line vote Republicans created the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Members of the eight-Republican, five-Democrat, subcommittee weren’t readily identified, though Republican Jim Jordan, of Ohio, was recognized as chairman.

Jordan in a floor speech framed the subcommittee’s purpose as protecting free speech, while Zinke and Democrats pointed to the investigation of Trump-era conservatives as the intended focus.

“The right to speak is most important and that's what they're going after. And that's why we've had dozens of whistleblowers come talk to us. We want to focus on that because we want it all to stop,” Jordan said into response to Democrats suggesting the First Amendment argument was a foil for creating a committee to got after the Department of Justice for investigating Trump officials.

The creation of the Committee was seen as a concession granted to Freedom Caucus members in exchange for support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker. Jordan is a caucus leader who backed McCarthy last week as a small faction of caucus members repeatedly nominated Jordan as an alternative. Both Zinke and Eastern Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale voted for the subcommittee.

Zinke, who backed McCarthy, spoke directly Tuesday to his brief term as secretary of The Department of Interior, during which liberal non-profits filed multiple public records requests concerning Zinke, producing information that lead to investigations of Zinke by the office of inspector general.

“There is no doubt the federal government deep state coordinates liberal activists and uses politicians and willing media to carry their water. The deep state run secret messaging campaigns with one goal in mind to increase its power to censor and persuade the American people,” Zinke said.

Those investigations led to Zinke resigning short of two years after his confirmation. The allegations ranged from Zinke’s wife traveling with him in government vehicles, which isn’t allowed, to Zinke violating the federal law prohibiting political statements by tweeting pictures of his Trump socks. The socks have the former president’s image on the cuff. Those allegations were inconsequential.

However, the Department of Interior Office of Inspector General found that Zinke involved himself in negotiations concerning a Whitefish commercial development, from which he benefitted. The development, which involved land owned by a non-profit veteran’s park foundation Zinke created, could have progressed behind a firewall without Zinke’s involvement. But he did get involved, using government resources and staff in the process. Parties in the project had other business before Interior, which posed conflicts of interests for the Interior secretary.

In another investigation, the inspector general found that Zinke intended to mislead investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists and lawmakers concerning a tribal casino in Connecticut.

Zinke has repeatedly dismissed the investigations as meritless and politically motivated.

Tuesday, the representative pointed to non-profit, issue-based advocacy groups funded by largely anonymous donors as instigators of the investigations, calling them dark money groups funded by liberal billionaires and foreign investors that “repeatedly attempt to destroy the American West. In many cases, they want to wipe out the American cowboy, completely remove public access to our lands and turn Montana into a national park,” Zinke said.

Zinke named the Western Values Project specifically in his prepared remarks about the non-profit groups that attacked him. An employee of WVP passed on a chance to comment for this article.