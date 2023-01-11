Zinke lands on powerful House Appropriations Committee

Western Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke will serve the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, making him the state's first congressman to do in nearly 20 years.

The Appropriations Committee regulates federal spending is the House. That power of the purse makes it one of four A-list committees whose membership was announced before B-list appointments this session. The last Montanan selected for Appropriations was Republican Denny Rehberg whose appointment preceded a U.S. Senate candidacy in 2012.

After the selection, Zinke said he expects Appropriations to be a position of power for House Republicans still limited by Democratic control of the Senate and the presidency.

"Quite frankly, the next two years, there's not going to be a lot of policy. Most of what Congress, a Republican Congress, can do is shed light on investigations, and then use the power of the purse to mitigate the damage that the Biden administration is doing," Zinke said.

Zinke said he plans use the appropriations process to limit the government's ability to enforce regulations viewed by conservatives as detrimental to Montana's economy, specifically agriculture, energy and federal land management.

The goal will be to produce a budget within the federal fiscal year, by way of deliberative committee work in order to avoid the last-second late-December omnibus spending bills that have become the norm for funding the government, Zinke said. Passing a budget on deadline is a tall order, the federal fiscal year ends in September. The last time Congress passed a budget on time was 1996.

"For Montana, the power of the purse is, I think, important because we've witnessed some recent rules, Waters of the U.S., a lot of rules punishing the energy industry, the cattle industry . . . What Congress can do is defund those rules. When I say defund, I mean so they can't enforce, can't collect the data. It puts them at a stop," Zinke said.

Waters of the United States is a rule within the Clean Water Act that establishes how the federal government regulates water quality on drainages, including upper tributaries and wetlands. Montana farm groups have been at odds with water quality laws for the previous two decades because of the way water law affects land for crops and livestock.

The selection to Appropriations came as onlookers eyed A-list committee appointments to see whether holdouts in the Rep. Kevin McCarthy speakership battle would be rewarded for flipping.

Zinke wasn't among the 20 Republicans opposed to the California Republican House speaker. Eastern Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale was among the 20 and finished the five-day voting standoff having never voting for McCarthy. Two members of the "never Kevin" faction who flipped — Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde and Texas Rep. Michael Cloud—were selected for Appropriations.

Zinke was also recognized as Montana's senior representative.

Don't expect an announcement in the near future on whether or not he'll run for U.S. Senate, Zinke said. Work on Appropriations will come first.

"What I'm going to do through this year is just put my head down . . . When we pass a budget and get that across, and we're successful, then I'll look at it. Obviously that's a long conversation with my wife," Zinke said.