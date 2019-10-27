If Nick Anderson isn’t on shift as a firefighter for the Billings Fire Department, he’s busy working as a paramedic or teaching students studying to follow in his footsteps.
For Anderson, 33, a native of Lovell, Wyoming, helping others is an important part of his life. His interest in joining a fire department was sparked while on a two-year mission for his church in Las Vegas.
Anderson met a captain for the city’s fire department when he and his mission partner helped the man build a fence. They developed a friendship, and the captain, knowing of Anderson’s desire to help others and love of athletics, told him firefighting would be a good fit.
After his two-year mission ended, Anderson enrolled in fire science and EMT college classes in Las Vegas.
“I really enjoyed learning the material, and especially the hands-on training and live burns,” Anderson said. “I was hooked and never looked at doing anything else.”
Since then, he’s worked for the Lockwood Fire Department for five years and the Billings department for the last three. All Billings firefighters are required to train as EMTs, but Anderson decided to go beyond that and complete schooling to be a paramedic allowing him to provide advanced life support to patients.
Eighty percent of the calls the department responds to are medical. Anderson is one of 30 paramedics in the department.
He works eight 24-hour shifts a month, with 48 hours off between each shift. He also moonlights for AMR as a paramedic, and he serves as clinical coordinator for the paramedic program at City College at Montana State University Billings.
Anderson finds all of it rewarding.
“The first time you pull somebody of out a burning building, or just being able to calm down a mom after she’s had a baby,” he said. “It’s been really neat to put all my training, all of my skills to work.”
Anderson remembered a time when a family huddled together after members had lost their belongings to a house fire. He walked out of the house carrying the family dog and saw expressions of gratitude, relief and joy on their faces.
“It makes the tough stuff worth it,” he said.
For stress relief, Anderson enjoys mountain biking, or a meal with his engine company.
“A lot of our counseling sessions are around the breakfast table in the morning,” he said. “We talk about the calls we’ve been on.”
Regarding the fears connected to his work, Anderson said he feels it more on the medical side than his work as a firefighter.
“When I first got cut loose as a paramedic, I’d be on shift constantly worrying about the ‘what ifs,’” Anderson said. “I’d pray all the time for help to know what to do when to do it and that I’d be able to provide the best care I could to help.”
Now he gets to teach other students how to function in the field as paramedics. He especially enjoys “seeing the light bulb turn on in their eyes” when they get a concept.
The best piece of advice Anderson said he’s gotten is to make his family his top priority. When he’s home, his focus is on his wife, Lindi, and their two daughters, ages 7 and 2.
“They mean everything to me and I try to give them that 100 percent because they deserve it,” he said. “Whether it’s dance parties or them painting my toe nails pink or purple, we have fun. I make sure I keep my feet covered up at work.”
What is the biggest misperception people have about first responders?
One I hear a lot is that since we’re a fire department, we must not be too busy since there aren’t fires every day. We do so much more than fight fires. We have paramedics and EMTs who provide life-saving interventions. We have HAZMAT and SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) technicians. We have rescue technicians who perform high, low and steep-angle rope rescues, water rescues, collapse, confined space and trench rescues. We do public education, building inspections and provide public services every day.
Why do you keep doing it?
I get a lot of satisfaction out of helping people. And it’s a job that will continually push me to be better in every aspect of my life, physically, socially, intellectually and spiritually.