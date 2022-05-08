NILE welcomes Leah Clark as the next general manager

The Northern International Livestock Exposition is excited to welcome Leah Morgan Clark as the next NILE general manager. Clark will begin her duties in Billings in early June and invites everyone to stop in and say hello. She will work closely with Interim General Manager Rick Hamilton during the time of transition.

A Chinook native, Clark has devoted her career to advocating for the cattle industry. As the Executive Director of the Idaho Beef Council, she spent 15 years promoting beef. She then went on to manage the Idaho Preferred program at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture where she promoted a wide variety of food and agricultural products through retail, foodservice and farm-to-school programs.

Most recently, Clark founded her own market consulting service to assist farmers and ranchers in promoting their products to consumers through various marketing strategies. Clark is a graduate of Leadership Idaho Agriculture, has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in agricultural marketing and finance from Oklahoma State University.

“Leah comes to us with an extensive background in agricultural programs and event planning and execution," NILE President Rick Hamilton says. "We are very excited to have her joining our organization."

The NILE looks forward to an event filled 2022, providing continued opportunities to promote and embrace agriculture.

Upcoming NILE events include:

· Stetsons & Stilettos: May 13

· NILE Show-Rite Club Calf Futurity Show: June 19

· NILE Golf Day & Summer Picnic: TBD

· 55th Annual NILE Stock Show & Rodeo: October 14-22

For more information please visit www.thenile.org for full details.

