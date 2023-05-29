Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Officials in Iowa are making plans to demolish a six-story apartment building a day after it partially collapsed, injuring at least one person and displacing countless residents and business owners. No fatalities have been reported.

City officials in Davenport, a city in eastern Iowa, said in a news release that the property owner was served Monday with an order for demolition of the building that was once the Davenport Hotel. Residents were not being allowed back inside to remove their belongings due to the building's unstable condition.

“The property is currently being secured by a contractor on site this afternoon and demolition is expected to commence in the morning,” the statement said.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.