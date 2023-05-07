AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott rejected the need for gun control and instead emphasized the importance of mental health funding in an interview on Sunday about the mass shooting at an Allen shopping mall.

Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream presented the governor with a recent poll that found overwhelming support for expanding gun buyer background checks, raising the age to buy a firearm and flagging people who are a danger to themselves.

Abbott, a third-term Republican, did not endorse any of the measures. Instead, he said Texas lawmakers are looking to further penalize people who illegally possess guns and pump more money into mental health programs.

“We are working to address that anger and violence by going to its root cause, which is addressing the mental health problems behind it,” he said. “People want a quick solution. The long term solution here is to address the mental health issue.”

Eight people were killed and at least seven more were injured when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or a possible motive.

The shooting promises to jumpstart the debate over gun control bills in the waning days of a legislative session where Republicans have shown little appetite for such measures, despite aggressive lobbying by parents who lost their children in the Uvalde mass shooting last year.

A bill sought by the families to raise the age to buy AR-style rifles from 18 to 21 is languishing in a House committee where it has not been brought up for a vote. The deadline for the bill to advance is next week.