No unsolicited calls, please

Dear Heloise: I'm tired of people calling me at all hours and asking if I want to sell my home. I've told them "No, and please do not call me again."

As it so happens, I'm on the Do Not Call list, but so far that hasn't stopped anyone. I sincerely believe many of these callers are scammers, and if they are not, they are certainly a bunch of creeps.

If I wanted to list my house for sale, I would do it with someone I know and trust, not some random stranger. As things are now, I plan to stay here for a long time.

Lately I've been gathering the phone numbers of the callers, and I plan to hand it over to the people at the Do Not Call Registry. I've been told there is a stiff financial penalty for violating this service. -- Lisa E., Camden, New Jersey

Lisa, 31 days after you register with the Do Not Call Registry you can file a claim in small claims court. It will cost you money and legwork, but you can sue a company that repeatedly violates your privacy and time. The fine to the company or telemarketer varies from state to state.

The Federal Trade Commission pursues violators. You can also go to complaints.donotcall.gov or call (888) 382-1222 for additional advice and information. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: What is the difference between kosher salt and regular table salt? -- Ava T., Hanover, New Hampshire

Ava, regular salt is granulated and usually has a free-flowing agent added. Kosher salt is a coarse flake without a free-flowing agent added. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I've never been a slave to fashion, and decided years ago to live in comfortable clothing. At 81, I feel I've earned the right to wear comfortable shoes, which means I don't wear high heels anymore. By wearing tennis shoes and ballerina flats, I've avoided falling, bunions and back problems. Personally, I believe more people should wear flats and ignore fashion. Fashion trends are for the young, but older women should wear what they want. After all, no one looks good when their feet hurt. -- Beth V., Kent, Washington

Beth, wearing an ill-fitting shoe can cause damage to the foot, which might create a need for surgery. Bunions, hammer toe, foot corns and Morton's neuroma are just a few problems associated with wearing ill-fitting shoes. If it's a toss-up between beauty and comfort in shoes, go for comfort. Even movie stars have been known to wear tennis shoes under designer evening gowns that cost thousands of dollars -- Heloise

