North Dakota governor further eases coronavirus business restrictions

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday further eased business restrictions, saying the state continues to make significant progress in its effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Burgum amended an executive order that will allow businesses such as restaurants to operate at a maximum 75% capacity, up from the half capacity that has been in place since May 1.

The Republican governor also expanded the number of people allowed at large venues to 500 people, or double the number set under previous guidelines.

Burgum said he had a "great amount of positivity and confidence" to move the state from moderate to low risk under his so-called ND Smart Restart guidelines, which are only optional and do not have the force of law. He said the state's increased testing capacity, its low positive test rate for the coronavirus and the existing hospital bed capacity to handle patients were among the positive signs for easing the restrictions.

The new guidelines also allow movie theaters to operate at 65% capacity, up from 20%. And high-intensity fitness classes, which had been prohibited previously, may now be held with appropriate social distancing.