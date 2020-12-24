So that our carriers can enjoy the holiday with their family, The Billings Gazette will not produce a print edition on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. However, a digital e-edition will be available and The Gazette’s website will be updated regularly as usual. The print edition resumes Saturday, Dec. 26, and will include two days’ worth of advertising, comics and puzzles.
Note to Billings Gazette readers about Christmas Day
