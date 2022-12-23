Note to Billings Gazette readers: No print edition on Monday, Dec. 26

As we celebrate the Christmas season, we will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend time at home and we will not publish a print edition of The Billings Gazette on Monday, Dec. 26.

An online digital replica of the newspaper will still be available on Dec. 26 and may be accessed at billingsgazette.com/eedition. Tuesday’s print Gazette will include the comics, puzzles and syndicated columns from Monday.

If you're a print subscriber, you can activate your digital account on our website today at billingsgazette.com/activate to access all of our online offerings.