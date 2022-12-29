 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert editor's pick

Note to Billings Gazette readers: No print edition on Monday, Jan. 2

As we celebrate the new year, we will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home and we will not publish a print edition of The Billings Gazette on Monday, Jan. 2.

An online digital replica of the newspaper will still be available on Jan. 2 and may be accessed at billingsgazette.com/eedition. Tuesday’s print Gazette will include the comics, puzzles and syndicated columns from Monday.

If you're a print subscriber, you can activate your digital account on our website today at billingsgazette.com/activate to access all of our online offerings.

