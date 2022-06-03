Obit Directory 060522 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

NYBO - Frances Beadle, 97, of Billings, passed April 26, 2022. Memorial Service to be held on Monday June 6, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. West. (6)

LANE - Kenneth Russell, 87, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri. June 10 at First Baptist Church, Third Ave. North & Division St. (5-10)

BERG - Doris I, of Billings. Memorial Service Sunday June 5 at 12 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church 1301 Ave. D, Billings. Burial Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Terrace Garden Cemetery 304 34th Street West, Billings (5)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

DESPAIN - Don Gardner, 81, of Billings, passed May 23, 2022. Funeral Service Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln, Billings, Mont. (5)

SCHENK - Gale L., 90, of Billings passed May 31, 2022. Graveside services to be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Joliet Cemetery, 6 Monahan Rd, Joliet, Mont. (8)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned