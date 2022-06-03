Obit Directory 060622 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
NYBO - Frances Beadle, 97, of Billings, passed April 26, 2022. Memorial Service to be held on Monday June 6, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. West. (6)
LANE - Kenneth Russell, 87, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri. June 10 at First Baptist Church, Third Ave. North & Division St. (5-10)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
SCHENK - Gale L., 90, of Billings passed May 31, 2022. Graveside services to be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Joliet Cemetery, 6 Monahan Rd, Joliet, Mont. (8)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned