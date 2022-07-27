Odds and ends

Dear Heloise: A friend of mine recently had a bridal shower, and she received some very nice things. Since both she and the groom had lived with their parents, they didn't have any household goods of their own. People gave them coffeepots, waffle irons, sheets and other items, but I decided to get her little items we all use but that eat up a lot of money. I took a new plastic trash can and filled it with oven mitts, dish towels, dishwasher soap and soap for handwashing dishes. I included a timer, loaf pan, muffin pan and much more. The items were not terribly expensive, but they are the things that can eat into a budget very rapidly.

The bride was thrilled and took her time going through all the things she would not have to buy herself for their new apartment. -- Jamie F., Texas City, Texas

Dear Heloise: Last summer, my husband and I were invited to a barbecue, and they served beef marinated in a sauce that they said came from your column. They have since moved away, but I would love to have that recipe for our annual Labor Day party -- it was delicious! Would you reprint that recipe for all of us who love a marinade that enhances the flavor of beef instead of hiding it? -- Jackie M., Rockwood, Tennessee

Jackie, I'd be glad to share that recipe. Here it is below:

1 cup dry white or red wine

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 cup salad oil

2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon dry tarragon

1 bay leaf, crushed into small pieces

1/2 teaspoon thyme or marjoram

1 large clove garlic, finely chopped

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.

Caution: According to the USDA, red meat, pork or poultry should never be marinated at room temperature. This can cause bacteria to grow, since poultry and meat have salmonella bacteria, which can be transferred to the marinade. Therefore, a marinade should be used only once, then discarded, because of the threat of food poisoning. NEVER reuse a marinade. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: Andy from California wrote that he thought the simplest way to soften ice cream was to run hot water over a metal scooper. Problem solved!

I live in an old house and cook with an old gas stove. I just turn on the burner and hold the scooper over the flames. It makes scooping out ice cream much easier, and you get a nice round scoop of ice cream. -- Ginny D., Naugatuck, Connecticut