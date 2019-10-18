SELBY, S.D. — A South Dakota county auditor accused of failing to make documents available for a public meeting was arrested and charged with violating the state's open meetings law, in a rare move seen as extreme by some media and open-government experts.
Walworth County State's Attorney James Hare issued an arrest warrant last week for the county's auditor, Rebecca Krein, after he received a complaint about materials that weren't made available for an Aug. 6 meeting but should have been.
Krein is charged with a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail. She declined to comment when reached by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, citing advice from her lawyer.
By law, South Dakota government entities have to make documents available to the public when they are used during official meetings.
Hare did not return a call Friday from The Associated Press.