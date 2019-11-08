BURLINGTON, Mass. — Massachusetts authorities say the chemical mixture that resulted in the death of a Buffalo Wild Wings employee was applied by another employee.

Burlington fire officials' preliminary investigation Friday shows that 32-year-old Ryan Baldera was overcome by the fumes after a second employee combined two cleaning agents to the restaurant's kitchen floor while attempting to clean it.

Baldera, the general manager, died after being rushed to a hospital Thursday night.

At least 13 people were hospitalized and have since been released.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Authorities say the Lawrence resident was married and had an infant son.

A Buffalo Wild Wings statement says the company is "shocked and saddened" and working with the franchisee and authorities.

The suburban Boston sports bar is closed while the investigation continues.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0