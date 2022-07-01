 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Officials: Girl seriously injured in shark attack in Florida

  • 0

PERRY, Fla. — A teenage girl was seriously injured when a shark attacked her off Florida's Gulf Coast, authorities said.

The attack occurred Thursday afternoon off Keaton Beach, according to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office news release.

The 17-year-old girl had been looking for scallops in the water with her family when a 9-foot shark wrapped its jaws around the girl's thigh, according to statement from her family.

The girl poked the shark in the eyes and punched it before her brother, who is a firefighter, managed to fight the shark off and pull the girl onto a stranger's boat. The brother put a tourniquet on the girl's leg to slow blood loss.

After she was brought to shore, the girl was airlifted about 60 miles to a hospital in Tallahassee, officials said. Doctors told the family that the girl's leg suffered extensive damage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel pedophile gets 80 years; victim a 'hero' for disclosing abuse

Laurel pedophile gets 80 years; victim a 'hero' for disclosing abuse

Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for three counts of sexual abuse which occurred over a decade ago. His conviction followed the boy he abused, now an adult, telling investigators what Voyles did to him and again recounting his trauma during the three-day trial.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News